How many bricks does it take to build a life-size LEGO version of Thanos? Who will play Elasti-Woman in the Titans and Doom Patrol shows on the DC Universe streaming service? Wanna see the first trailer for the animated Marvel Rising: Initiation? How are fans playing with the new Aquaman teaser poster online, and why is Jason Momoa wearing leather pants underwater? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The second season of Iron Fist is already being promoted down in San Diego near Comic-Con territory.

Titles for the first four episodes of the fifth and final season of Gotham have been revealed at Spoiler TV.

Deviant Art artist Jonathan Serrot created this very neon, 1980s illustrated poster for Wonder Woman 1984.

Beast Boy voice actor Greg Cipes has been working with Ryan Potter for the live-action take on the hero.

LEGO is bringing a life-size brick sculpture of Thanos to Comic-Con, and it looks like it’s perfectly balanced.

Two and a Half Men star April Bowlby has been cast as Elasti-Woman in DC’s Doom Patrol and Titans.

Watch the first trailer for Marvel Rising: Intitiation, featuring Squirrel Girl, Ms. Marvel and more.

Production on the sixth season of Agents of SHIELD is starting this week, according to star Chloe Bennet.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.