Want a first look at Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy in the live-action Titans series? When is Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot movie starting production? Why is Avengers: Infinity War rated PG-13 by the MPAA? When is the season finale of Supergirl? Which comic book TV show got nominated for a Peabody Award? Do you need a gawdy, awful hat to wear to your Infinity War screening? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a new promo for “Shadow of Death: The Book of War,” the next episode of Black Lightning season one.

Set photos from DC’s live-action series Titans show our first look at Starfire as well as Beast Boy and Raven.

Deadpool took a shot at the cancellation of Marvel’s Inhumans series in an issue of Despicable Deadpool.

The American Society of Cinematographers announced Batman director of photography Ralph Woolsey died.

You better “Lose Yourself” in the promo for the upcoming 18th episode of season four of The Flash on The CW.

Sony’s live-action Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel will reportedly be shooting in Prague this summer.

Supergirl is finally coming back to The CW, and this new poster wants to make sure that you know when.

Evangeline Lilly says her new superhero alter ego The Wasp will have less blunders than other origin stories.

