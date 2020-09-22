Supergirl is coming in for one final landing on The CW.

The network announced today that the upcoming sixth season of the superhero series will be its last. Production on the final season begins this month in Vancouver, which has been a home base of production for the network for many years. Season 6 will consist of 20 episodes, and it’s slated to premiere sometime in 2021.



The Hollywood Reporter says that Supergirl will take her last flight with the sixth season of the popular show, and there doesn’t seem to be any chatter so far about continuing it on a different network or moving it to a streaming service. It’s the fourth most popular show on the network, behind The Flash, Supernatural (which is also ending soon), and the comparatively newer Batwoman.

“To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement,” said series lead Melissa Benoist (Glee, Whiplash). “Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.”

Supergirl, which started airing on CBS before eventually shifting over to The CW, was a spin-off of Arrow, The CW’s long-lasting superhero series which served as the nucleus for the network’s DC Comics content on the small screen. Arrow just ended last year, and now Supergirl is flying the coop as well. But fans of mega-producer Greg Berlanti‘s Arrowverse shouldn’t fret just yet: after Supergirl wraps up its run, that still leaves The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois, meaning at least one Kryptonian will still be flitting around the network in a cape and tights. That’s plenty of superhero action left for one channel.

Melissa Benoist stars on Supergirl, along with Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, David Harewood, and special guest star Jon Cryer.

THR says that Berlanti Productions, which the producer runs with his production partner Sarah Schechter, currently has ten shows on The CW: Stargirl (ported over from DC Universe), the reboot of Kung Fu, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, All American, and teen uber-hit Riverdale.