Another Sundance Film Festival has come to an end, bringing with it a whole new slate of films that will either be obsessed over for the following year, or consigned to the badlands of VOD. The festival ended with awards going to films such as One Child Nation, The Souvenir, the documentary Knock Down the House, and more. See the full list of Sundance 2019 awards below.

I had a blast at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and I also managed to see almost none of the movies that took home awards! Shows what I know. But I’m not bitter – I’m excited to now catch up with the movies I missed. This year’s prestigious jurors included Desiree Akhavan, Damien Chazelle, Dennis Lim, Phyllis Nagy, Tessa Thompson, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Yance Ford, Rachel Grady, Jeff Orlowski, Alissa Wilkinson, Jane Campion, Charles Gillibert, Ciro Guerra, Maite Alberdi, Nico Marzano, Véréna Paravel, Young Jean Lee, Carter Smith, Sheila Vand, and Laurie Anderson. After 10 days and 121 feature films, here were the big winners.

The U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary went to One Child Nation, in which “a filmmaker uncovers the untold history of China’s one-child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment.”

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic was awarded to Clemency, starring Alfre Woodard. Woodard plays a prison warden preparing to execute another inmate, struggling to “confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill.”

Joanna Hogg‘s The Souvenir (a movie I actually saw!) took home the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic. In my review, I wrote ” Hogg ignores a traditional narrative approach for a series of vignettes that make up a bigger picture. It works wonderfully – if you stick with it. But you need to prepare yourself for the long-haul.” In this drama, “A shy film student begins finding her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man.”

The Audience Award: U.S. Documentary, was presented to Knock Down the House, featuring Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. And the Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic, went to the Jillian Bell comedy Brittany Runs A Marathon. Reviewing for /Film, Ethan Anderton wrote: “Brittany Runs a Marathon could have easily been a cookie cutter inspirational sports story following training regimes that turn Brittany into a fitness dynamo striving to run in the New York City marathon. But this movie is about so much more than getting in shape.”

The rest of the winners continue below.