Former The Great British Baking Show host Sue Perkins is trading baked goods for the Brazilian Amazon. The British TV presenter and comedian is taking the wheel for a Netflix travel documentary show that will take her on a journey through Latin America.

Deadline reports that Sue Perkins will be journeying through the Latin American countries of Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil for a new Netflix travel show under the working title Perfectly Legal. The travel documentary series will be produced by British production company Rumpus Media, which makes travelogues like The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan, in the company’s first commission for Netflix. Filming has already taken place on the series, though it’s not yet clear if that will be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Perkins is a well-known U.K. comedian and TV personality, often presenting as a duo with Mel Giedrove, but she is probably best known to viewers in the U.S. as the host of The Great British Baking Show. As one of the original hosts alongside Giedroyc, Perkins helped launch the sweet-natured baking show to global acclaim, especially after it landed on Netflix. But Perkins and Giedroyc both departed the series in 2016 and were subsequently replaced by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

But baked confectioneries aren’t the only thing that Perkins knows. On the other side of the pond, Perkins is well known for her BBC travelogues, hosting solo travel adventures such as The Ganges With Sue Perkins and last year’s Japan With Sue Perkins, both made by Welsh producer Folk Films. But with Perkins’ greater global name recognition thanks to Netflix, there could be more anticipating heading into this new travel documentary series.

Perkins’ travel show is the latest travel documentary series coming to Netflix, which has released dozens of travel docuseries, mostly related to food. David Chang’s Ugly Delicious has proven to be a big hit, while Netflix has proven it could produce National Geographic-level nature documentaries with Our Planet. Judging by Perkins’ past BBC travelogues, her new series likely won’t involve food, but audiences may have an expectation for that element with her connection to Great British Baking Show.