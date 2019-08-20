We haven’t seen the last of the Roy family: HBO has officially renewed the Emmy-nominated Succession for a third season, which should land on the premium cable channel sometime in 2020. The news comes just two weeks after the drama’s second season premiere, which bodes well for HBO as the network continues to fill the hole that Game of Thrones left in its wake.



Succession Season 3 is Coming

Succession, the drama about a wealthy family struggling to keep control of its media empire, earned five Emmy nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong, who created Peep Show, has writing credits on both The Thick of It and In the Loop, co-wrote the terrorism satire Four Lions, and wrote the Black Mirror episode “The Entire History of You,” the episode in which Toby Kebbell has an implant that can replay memories in his head.

“We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences,” says Francesca Orsi, HBO Drama Programming’s executive vice president. “We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

I’ll admit that I have not yet caught up with Succession, largely because I heard from several people that it’s one of those shows that requires watching several episodes before it really gets good. But it’s gained a considerable audience between seasons, and I’ve heard excellent things about it from people whose opinions I respect, including /Filmcast host Dave Chen, who has started his own Succession recap podcast.

Succession stars Brian Cox as patriarch Logan Roy, and it co-stars Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and J. Smith-Cameron, with Holly Hunter, Cherry Jones, Danny Huston, Jeannie Berlin, and Fisher Stevens showing up in season 2. The show airs on Sunday nights on HBO.