On the April 2, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson live from Las Vegas at CinemaCon 2019 to discuss all the footage and trailers they saw during the STX Films presentation at CinemaCon 2019. Footage screened include Poms, 21 Bridges, My Spy, Brahms: The Boy II, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, The Secret Garden, and UglyDolls.

Opening Banter: Ben and Peter are at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week.

STX Films presented footage from their slate of films running through 2020. Films include Poms, 21 Bridges, My Spy, Brahms: The Boy II, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen, The Secret Garden, and UglyDolls.

