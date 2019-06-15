Customer service can be such a hassle in the new Stuber clip released by 20th Century Fox. While meeting your Uber driver can always be awkward, it doesn’t get more awkward than the first encounter between Kumail Nanjiani’s Stu and Dave Bautista‘s Vic, who probably won’t be giving Stu a five-star rating, despite his offers of chocolates and water. Watch the Stuber clip below.

Stuber Clip

With Stuber and the upcoming My Spy, Bautista is trying out his hand at comedy for the first time after impressing in superhero movies, cerebral sci-fi dramas, and B martial arts movies. But in the new Stuber clip, he’s playing to his strengths, acting as a gruff and disgruntled Uber passenger who has no patience for Stu’s (Nanjiani) offers of water and conversation. To make matters worse, Nanjiani isn’t a very efficient Uber driver, taking what looks to be an 11-point turn, which is quite a feat in and of itself.

But the clip offers a good glimpse at the unusual dynamic of Bautista and Nanjiani, whose chemistry was a central part of the strong buzz around the work-in-progress screening at the SXSW Film Festival. Meredith Borders wrote in her /Film reaction to the screening:

But the really inspired part comes in Bautista and Nanjiani’s casting, a pairing that might feel unlikely on paper but registers as instantly legendary onscreen. Comedies can’t fake this kind of chemistry, and boy, have they tried. The two actors are just so funny together, with Nanjiani’s mild straight-man routine bumping up perfectly against Bautista’s grouchy bombast. And they’re sweet together, too, a sort of winsome, weird, reluctant friendship, like when you see a video of a Labrador and an elephant cuddling on the internet.

The clip leans a little too hard into the slow, awkward humor, but Nanjiani and Bautista sell the joke terrifically even if the bit goes on for too long. They lead the cast that also includes Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan, as well as Iko Uwais as the blonde, brutal killer being pursued by Bautista’s cop. Stuber is directed by Michael Dowse (Goon).

Stuber hits theaters on July 12, 2019.