Streaming content is both the present and the future, and everyone wants in on it. So much so that day by new, more and more streaming services are popping-up. Will they all last? It’s doubtful. But they might have a chance simply because streaming is what consumers want. Case in point: last year, streaming subscriptions outpaced cable. What’s a cable network like Comcast Xfinity to do? Start their own streaming service, of course. Below, check out a whole plethora of recent streaming news covering these topics and more.

Streaming Beats Cable

Do you still have traditional cable? I do, but I can’t remember the last time I used it. It’s just easier – and frankly, better – to stream things here and now. It looks as if others share this sentiment, because Endgadget is reporting “there were more subscriptions worldwide to online video services (613.3 million) than there were for cable (556 million) in 2018, reflecting a 27 percent jump in streaming over 2017.”

That sounds like a big deal, but it’s worth noting that cable and satellite are bigger than streaming when combined. Still, if this is a sign of things to come, cable companies are probably starting to sweat right now.

Xfinity Flex

Comcast has clearly seen the writing on the wall, which is why they’re going to launch Xfinity Flex. The service is for internet-only customers, and will “combine VOD, free, ad-supported live streams and access to subscription apps.” In other words, Comcast found a way for you to have cable if you don’t actually have cable.

“It’s targeted to a segmented part of our customer base,” said Matt Strauss, EVP of Xfinity Services at Comcast Cable. “For this targeted segment, which is internet-first but wants access to video in a different way we think Flex will be a nice addition to our portfolio.”

This is overall a good idea – even if you want to cut the cord, you can still have access to Comcast (if that’s something you want) for a $5 add-on to your currently internet-only subscription. The service launches March 26.

PlayStation Vue on Apple TV

PlayStation Vue offers a multi-view feature, allowing users to view several channels at once (why you would want to do that, I don’t know). Now, Sony is bringing feature to Apple TV. Per The Verge, “The PS4 can stream three channels simultaneously, but the Apple TV app will now be able to display four live channels at the same time.” If you have always dreamed of watching four TV channels at once, like some sort of super-villain watching a wall of monitors, here’s your chance.

Magnolia Selects

Magnolia has their own streaming service called Magnolia Selects – and it’s expanding to the Roku Channel. Magnolia Selects is available for $4.99 a month, and offers “one of the deepest libraries of independent content available, genre features and television content, the majority of which are currently not available on any other major streaming platform.”