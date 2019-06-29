What’s New to Streaming in July 2019
Posted on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Netflix gets all the attention, but there are other streaming services worth watching, too. As a new month dawns, we look beyond Netflix to see what’s streaming in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video will bring the vastly underrated neo-noir Under the Silver Lake to subscribers. Hulu has the incredible moon landing documentary Apollo 11. That same subject gets explored in a different way on HBO Now with First Man. And Shudder will be unleashing John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness. These titles and more await you in July.
Amazon Prime
July 1
Under the Silver Lake
July 2
Phoenix
July 3
Peterloo Amazon Original Movie
July 5
Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Season 1B) Amazon Original Series
July 7
Marshall
July 9
Witless Protections
July 10
Trapped (Season 2)
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
Comicstaan (Season 2) Amazon Original Series
July 13
Never Grow Old
July 14
No Vacancy
Tabaluga
July 15
Love Happens
July 19
Trading Paint
All or Nothing (Season 4) Amazon Original Series
July 21
Time Freak
July 23
Serenity
July 26
The Boys (Season 1) Amazon Original Series
Dino Dana (Season 3) Amazon Original Series
July 27
A Vigilante
July 28
After Darkness
Pennyworth (Season 1)
July 29
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
July 31
A Very Brady Sequel
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Arctic
American Heart
Chinese Box
Corpse Bride
Dumb and Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Eight Men Out
Furry Vengeance
Good Advice
Hackers
Ingenious
Jeepers Creepers 2
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
My Bloody Valentine
Rat Race
Rosemary’s Baby
S.W.A.T.
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
The Rainmaker
Tracker
Twelve Monkeys
Urban Cowboy
Hulu
July 1
Forged in Fire (Season 5)
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)
Grace vs. Abrams (Season 1)
Hoarders (Season 6)
Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)
Married at First Sight (Season 7)
Mountain Men (Season 2)
Nightwatch Nation (Season 1)
Project Runway (Season 12)
The Universe (Seasons 4-6)
Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)
What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (Series Premiere)
88 Minutes
A Little Princess
A Year Ago in Winter
Accomplices
Airplane!
Airplanes II: The Sequel
American Gun
An American Werewolf in London
The Amityville Horror
Antiviral
The Appeared
Apres Lui
Arbitrage
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Astro Boy
Bad Lieutenant
Bad Santa
The Benchwarmers
Beyond the Gates (of Hell)
Big Fish
Brotherhood of Justice
Bull Durham
Bunny and the Bull
The Chateau
The Childhood of a Leader
Child’s Play
Coffin Rock
Con Air
Cooties
CSA: Confederate States of America
Curse of the Zodiac
Dans Paris
Death Bell
Desperately Seeking Susan
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Endless Love
Errors of the Human Body
Evolution
Fainheart
Fighter
The First Wives Club
Gangster No. 1
The Girl Under the Waves
Good Luck Chuck
Good Time Max
Hard Candy
Hellions
Hero (“Ying Xiong”)
Home of the Brave
Honey 2
The Housemaid
The Human Stain
I Remember You
The Imperialists are Still Alive
Into The Blue
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Johnny Mad Dog
Killing them Safely
King Kong
The Last Days
Leaving
Letters to Juliet
Man About Town
Man in the Moon
Manglehorn
Married to the Mob
Minority Report
Mission: Impossible III
My Best Friend’s Girl
Myth of the American Sleepover
No One Knows about Persian Cats
Open Water
Open Water 2: Adrift
Operation Condor
Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods
The Overbrook Brothers
Paper Covers Rock
Paranoid Park
The Panic in Needle Park
The Polar Express
The Princess of Montpensier
Primal
Prime
Proof
Pumpkin
Puzzle
The Quiet American
Quigley Down Under
Rain
Reservoir Dogs
Revenge of the Nerds
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Rules of Attraction
Rules of Engagement
Running Scared
Sangre de mi Sangre
Shanghai Surprise
Sleepy Hollow
Sling Blade
Someone Else
Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary
Spaceballs
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stalked By My Patients
Stigmata
Stung
Superbad
Swimfan
Swingers
The Silence of the Lambs
The Sum of all Fears
Terror in the Woods
The Time that Remains
The Uninvited
The Wraith
Thomas in Love
Traitor
Turtles Can Fly
Unmade Beds
Uptown Girls
Vampires
Vincere
Walk Away Renee
We Are What We Are
White Night Wedding
With a Friend like Harry
Women of Brewster Place
July 2
The Last Word
July 3
Phoenix
July 4
Into The Dark: Culture Shock (Episode 10 Premiere) Hulu Original
The Brink
Woman at War
July 5
Amazing World of Gumball (Season 6)
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 13)
The Venture Bros. (Season 7)
Drop Dead Gorgeous
July 7
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 13)
July 10
Bring the Funny (Series Premiere)
Harlots (Season 3 Premiere) Hulu Original
Witness Protection
July 12
Hollywood Game Night (Season 6 Premiere)
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
Clique (Season 2)
July 15
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)
Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 17-18)
Caribbean Life (Seasons 6-7)
Chopped (Seasons 30-31)
Cold Valley (Season 1)
Deadly Women (Seasons 11-12)
Food Paradise (Season 11)
Homicide Hunter (Season 8)
How The Universe Works (Seasons 3-6)
Kids BBQ Championship (Season 2)
Killer Unknown (Season 1)
Love It or List It (Seasons 12-13)
Mythbusters (Season 20)
Mythbusters Jr (Season 1)
NASA’s Unexplained Files (Seasons 1-5)
Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 15-16)
Secret Space Escapes (Season 1)
Shark Week 2017 (Season 1)
The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade (Season 1)
The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (Season 1)
Your Worst Nightmare (Seasons 4-5)
July 18
The Last Man
July 19
Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3A, Dubbed)
July 20
Apollo 11
July 21
The Wave
July 22
Time Freak
July 23
Planet 51
July 26
Light as a Feather (Complete Season 2 Premiere) Hulu Original
Power (Season 5)
Veronica Mars (Complete Season 4 Premiere) Hulu Original
I Trapped the Devil
The Field Guide to Evil
July 29
After Darkness
July 30
Bachelor in Paradise (Season 6 Premiere)
July 31
Four Weddings and a Funeral (Series Premiere) Hulu Original
Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days
Dior and I
HBO Now and HBO Go
Theatrical Premieres:
Victor Crowley, 2017 (7/1)
American Nightmares, 2018 (7/1)
Thoroughbreds, 2017 (7/5)
Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (7/6)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018 (7/13)
First Man, 2018 (7/20)
Red Sparrow, 2018 (7/23)
Widows, 2018 (7/27)
Original Programming:
Hackerville (7/1)
I Love You, Now Die, Part 1 (7/9)
I Love You, Now Die, Part 2 (7/10)
From the Earth to the Moon (7/15)
Behind Closed Doors, Part 1 (7/16)
Behind Closed Doors, Part 2 (7/17)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, Part 1 (7/23)
Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, Part 2 (7/24)
HBO First Look: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (7/26)
Share (7/27)
Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (7/31)
Series Premieres:
Divorce, Season 3 Premiere (7/1)
Series Finales:
Sesame Street, Season 49 Finale (7/13)
Los Espookys, Season 1 Finale (7/19)
Big Little Lies, Season 2 Finale (7/21)
Years and Years, Miniseries Finale (7/29)
El Jardin de Bronce, Season 2 Finale (7/29)
Estrenos:
El Astronauta (AKA The Astronaut), 2018 (7/1)
My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (7/1)
Yo Soy Taino (AKA I Am Taino), 2019 (7/1)
Lino, una aventura de siete vidas, 2017 (7/5)
A Boy Called Sailboat, 2018 (7/12)
Miriam Miente (AKA Miriam Lies), 2018 (7/19)
Natacha, 2017 (7/26)
Starting July 1:
The A-Team (Extended Version)
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
An Ideal Husband, 1999
By the Sea, 2015
Cyrus, 2010
Dead Man on Campus, 1998
Doppelganger, 1993
Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005
The Hoax, 2006
I, Robot, 2004
Justice League, 2017
Keeping Up with the Steins, 2006
Little Fockers, 2010
The Manchurian Candidate, 1962
Me, Myself & Irene, 2000
The Mother, 2003
Mr. Right, 2005
MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004
Notting Hill, 1999
The Ring Two (Extended Version), 2005
Rush Hour 2, 2001
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018
Term Life, 2016
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, 2010
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005
When We Were Kings, 1996
Without a Paddle, 2004
Ending July 31:
The American President, 1995
The Beach, 2000
Blockers, 2018
Collateral, 2004
The Count of Monte Cristo, 2002
Crimes and Misdemeanors, 1989
Dangerous Minds, 1995
Dawn of the Dead, 2004
Freaky Friday, 2003
Ideal Home, 2018
In the Name of the Father, 1993
In the Valley of Elah, 2007
Isle of Dogs, 2018
Life of the Party, 2018
Love Potion No. 9, 1992
Never Been Kissed, 1999
The Outsiders, 1983
The Prince & Me, 2004
Ready Player One, 2018
Reign of Fire, 2002
Secret Window, 2004
Spies Like Us, 1985
Striptease (Unrated Version), 1996
Traffik, 2018
Valentine’s Day, 2010
You Got Served, 2004
Shudder
July 1
Prince of Darkness
The Shining
Vault of Horror
July 8
Stake Land
Stake Land II a.k.a. The Stakelander
July 15
All the Colors of the Dark (1972, Sergio Martino)
July 22
The Transfiguration (2016, Michael O’Shea)