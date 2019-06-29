What’s New to Streaming in July 2019

Netflix gets all the attention, but there are other streaming services worth watching, too. As a new month dawns, we look beyond Netflix to see what’s streaming in July 2019. Amazon Prime Video will bring the vastly underrated neo-noir Under the Silver Lake to subscribers. Hulu has the incredible moon landing documentary Apollo 11. That same subject gets explored in a different way on HBO Now with First Man. And Shudder will be unleashing John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness. These titles and more await you in July.





Amazon Prime

July 1

Under the Silver Lake

July 2

Phoenix

July 3

Peterloo Amazon Original Movie

July 5

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Season 1B) Amazon Original Series

July 7

Marshall

July 9

Witless Protections

July 10

Trapped (Season 2)

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

Comicstaan (Season 2) Amazon Original Series

July 13

Never Grow Old

July 14

No Vacancy

Tabaluga

July 15

Love Happens

July 19

Trading Paint

All or Nothing (Season 4) Amazon Original Series

July 21

Time Freak

July 23

Serenity

July 26

The Boys (Season 1) Amazon Original Series

Dino Dana (Season 3) Amazon Original Series

July 27

A Vigilante

July 28

After Darkness

Pennyworth (Season 1)

July 29

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

July 31

A Very Brady Sequel

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

Arctic

American Heart

Chinese Box

Corpse Bride

Dumb and Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Eight Men Out

Furry Vengeance

Good Advice

Hackers

Ingenious

Jeepers Creepers 2

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

My Bloody Valentine

Rat Race

Rosemary’s Baby

S.W.A.T.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

The Rainmaker

Tracker

Twelve Monkeys

Urban Cowboy

Hulu

July 1

Forged in Fire (Season 5)

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2)

Grace vs. Abrams (Season 1)

Hoarders (Season 6)

Killer in Plain Sight (Season 1)

Married at First Sight (Season 7)

Mountain Men (Season 2)

Nightwatch Nation (Season 1)

Project Runway (Season 12)

The Universe (Seasons 4-6)

Veronica Mars (Seasons 1-3)

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (Series Premiere)

88 Minutes

A Little Princess

A Year Ago in Winter

Accomplices

Airplane!

Airplanes II: The Sequel

American Gun

An American Werewolf in London

The Amityville Horror

Antiviral

The Appeared

Apres Lui

Arbitrage

Are We Done Yet?

Are We There Yet?

Astro Boy

Bad Lieutenant

Bad Santa

The Benchwarmers

Beyond the Gates (of Hell)

Big Fish

Brotherhood of Justice

Bull Durham

Bunny and the Bull

The Chateau

The Childhood of a Leader

Child’s Play

Coffin Rock

Con Air

Cooties

CSA: Confederate States of America

Curse of the Zodiac

Dans Paris

Death Bell

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly

Endless Love

Errors of the Human Body

Evolution

Fainheart

Fighter

The First Wives Club

Gangster No. 1

The Girl Under the Waves

Good Luck Chuck

Good Time Max

Hard Candy

Hellions

Hero (“Ying Xiong”)

Home of the Brave

Honey 2

The Housemaid

The Human Stain

I Remember You

The Imperialists are Still Alive

Into The Blue

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Johnny Mad Dog

Killing them Safely

King Kong

The Last Days

Leaving

Letters to Juliet

Man About Town

Man in the Moon

Manglehorn

Married to the Mob

Minority Report

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Girl

Myth of the American Sleepover

No One Knows about Persian Cats

Open Water

Open Water 2: Adrift

Operation Condor

Operation Condor II: The Armour of the Gods

The Overbrook Brothers

Paper Covers Rock

Paranoid Park

The Panic in Needle Park

The Polar Express

The Princess of Montpensier

Primal

Prime

Proof

Pumpkin

Puzzle

The Quiet American

Quigley Down Under

Rain

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Nerds

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Rules of Attraction

Rules of Engagement

Running Scared

Sangre de mi Sangre

Shanghai Surprise

Sleepy Hollow

Sling Blade

Someone Else

Sounds Like Teen Spirit: A Popumentary

Spaceballs

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stalked By My Patients

Stigmata

Stung

Superbad

Swimfan

Swingers

The Silence of the Lambs

The Sum of all Fears

Terror in the Woods

The Time that Remains

The Uninvited

The Wraith

Thomas in Love

Traitor

Turtles Can Fly

Unmade Beds

Uptown Girls

Vampires

Vincere

Walk Away Renee

We Are What We Are

White Night Wedding

With a Friend like Harry

Women of Brewster Place

July 2

The Last Word

July 3

Phoenix

July 4

Into The Dark: Culture Shock (Episode 10 Premiere) Hulu Original

The Brink

Woman at War

July 5

Amazing World of Gumball (Season 6)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 13)

The Venture Bros. (Season 7)

Drop Dead Gorgeous

July 7

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Season 13)

July 10

Bring the Funny (Series Premiere)

Harlots (Season 3 Premiere) Hulu Original

Witness Protection

July 12

Hollywood Game Night (Season 6 Premiere)

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

Clique (Season 2)

July 15

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Season 2)

Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 17-18)

Caribbean Life (Seasons 6-7)

Chopped (Seasons 30-31)

Cold Valley (Season 1)

Deadly Women (Seasons 11-12)

Food Paradise (Season 11)

Homicide Hunter (Season 8)

How The Universe Works (Seasons 3-6)

Kids BBQ Championship (Season 2)

Killer Unknown (Season 1)

Love It or List It (Seasons 12-13)

Mythbusters (Season 20)

Mythbusters Jr (Season 1)

NASA’s Unexplained Files (Seasons 1-5)

Say Yes to the Dress (Seasons 15-16)

Secret Space Escapes (Season 1)

Shark Week 2017 (Season 1)

The 1990’s: The Deadliest Decade (Season 1)

The Golden State Killer: It’s Not Over (Season 1)

Your Worst Nightmare (Seasons 4-5)

July 18

The Last Man

July 19

Tokyo Ghoul (Season 3A, Dubbed)

July 20

Apollo 11

July 21

The Wave

July 22

Time Freak

July 23

Planet 51

July 26

Light as a Feather (Complete Season 2 Premiere) Hulu Original

Power (Season 5)

Veronica Mars (Complete Season 4 Premiere) Hulu Original

I Trapped the Devil

The Field Guide to Evil

July 29

After Darkness

July 30

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 6 Premiere)

July 31

Four Weddings and a Funeral (Series Premiere) Hulu Original

Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days

Dior and I

HBO Now and HBO Go

Theatrical Premieres:

Victor Crowley, 2017 (7/1)

American Nightmares, 2018 (7/1)

Thoroughbreds, 2017 (7/5)

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (7/6)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018 (7/13)

First Man, 2018 (7/20)

Red Sparrow, 2018 (7/23)

Widows, 2018 (7/27)

Original Programming:

Hackerville (7/1)

I Love You, Now Die, Part 1 (7/9)

I Love You, Now Die, Part 2 (7/10)

From the Earth to the Moon (7/15)

Behind Closed Doors, Part 1 (7/16)

Behind Closed Doors, Part 2 (7/17)

Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, Part 1 (7/23)

Who Killed Garrett Phillips?, Part 2 (7/24)

HBO First Look: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (7/26)

Share (7/27)

Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist (7/31)

Series Premieres:

Divorce, Season 3 Premiere (7/1)

Series Finales:

Sesame Street, Season 49 Finale (7/13)

Los Espookys, Season 1 Finale (7/19)

Big Little Lies, Season 2 Finale (7/21)

Years and Years, Miniseries Finale (7/29)

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 2 Finale (7/29)

Estrenos:

El Astronauta (AKA The Astronaut), 2018 (7/1)

My Name Is Maria De Jesus, 2017 (7/1)

Yo Soy Taino (AKA I Am Taino), 2019 (7/1)

Lino, una aventura de siete vidas, 2017 (7/5)

A Boy Called Sailboat, 2018 (7/12)

Miriam Miente (AKA Miriam Lies), 2018 (7/19)

Natacha, 2017 (7/26)

Starting July 1:

The A-Team (Extended Version)

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

An Ideal Husband, 1999

By the Sea, 2015

Cyrus, 2010

Dead Man on Campus, 1998

Doppelganger, 1993

Elektra (Director’s Cut), 2005

The Hoax, 2006

I, Robot, 2004

Justice League, 2017

Keeping Up with the Steins, 2006

Little Fockers, 2010

The Manchurian Candidate, 1962

Me, Myself & Irene, 2000

The Mother, 2003

Mr. Right, 2005

MXP: Most Xtreme Primate, 2004

Notting Hill, 1999

The Ring Two (Extended Version), 2005

Rush Hour 2, 2001

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero, 2018

Term Life, 2016

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, 2010

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

When We Were Kings, 1996

Without a Paddle, 2004

Ending July 31:

The American President, 1995

The Beach, 2000

Blockers, 2018

Collateral, 2004

The Count of Monte Cristo, 2002

Crimes and Misdemeanors, 1989

Dangerous Minds, 1995

Dawn of the Dead, 2004

Freaky Friday, 2003

Ideal Home, 2018

In the Name of the Father, 1993

In the Valley of Elah, 2007

Isle of Dogs, 2018

Life of the Party, 2018

Love Potion No. 9, 1992

Never Been Kissed, 1999

The Outsiders, 1983

The Prince & Me, 2004

Ready Player One, 2018

Reign of Fire, 2002

Secret Window, 2004

Spies Like Us, 1985

Striptease (Unrated Version), 1996

Traffik, 2018

Valentine’s Day, 2010

You Got Served, 2004

Shudder

July 1



Prince of Darkness

The Shining

Vault of Horror

July 8

Stake Land

Stake Land II a.k.a. The Stakelander

July 15

All the Colors of the Dark (1972, Sergio Martino)

July 22

The Transfiguration (2016, Michael O’Shea)