The small town of Hawkins, Indiana is celebrating the summer, but it wouldn’t be Stranger Things if those celebrations didn’t go…Upside Down. The third season of Stranger Things is the most festive yet, with the Fourth of July festivities promising a “spectacular time” for those attending the brand new Fun Fair introduced by Cary Elwes‘ mayor in the latest Stranger Things teaser. Filmed as a fuzzy ’80s commercial, the new Stranger Things viral teaser goes exactly as you’d expect: big hair, cheesy typography, and a sinister malfunction that points to darker happenings in Hawkins. Watch the teaser below.

Stranger Things Season 3 Teaser

this summer will be totally fun and not scary at all pic.twitter.com/jtLITiCDJJ — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) June 26, 2019

Stranger Things season 3 is the latest title to break down the sinister nature of carnivals, following Us, Shazam! and, next week, Spider-Man: Far From Home. This is apparently the year where stuff goes down at carnivals, whether it be a superpowered battle or a scary chase. In the case of Stranger Things, we’re likely to get both, as the supernatural nature of the hit Netflix show will probably come into play in this Hawkins Fourth of July carnival opened by the shifty new mayor played by The Princess Bride‘s Elwes.

Elwes is joined be other newcomers Maya Hawke, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale. Meanwhile, returning cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono and season 2 scene-stealer Priah Ferguson.

Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on July 4, 2019.