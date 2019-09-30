You knew it was coming, but now it’s official. Netflix has renewed Stranger Things for season 4, and they’ve released a tantalizing teaser as well. There’s no real footage here, but there is a telling tagline: “We’re not in Hawkins anymore.” In other words, get ready to move beyond the same old, same old. The news comes accompanied with an announcement that Netflix has inked a deal with Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers for a multi-year film and series overall deal. Watch the Stranger Things season 4 teaser below.

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser

We’re not in Hawkins anymore. So…where are we? Well, let’s talk spoilers. At the end of Stranger Things season 3, it looked like David Harbour‘s Hopper had bit the dust. But then it was revealed he was probably still alive, and being held in some sort of secret Russian prison. The tagline for this teaser could imply that the series will take the rest of the characters out of the safety of Hawkins to go find Hopper in Russia. Or maybe the entire season will be in Russia – who knows! We’re all just whistling in the dark here.

The Stranger Things social media accounts also recently changed their profile pics to this cryptic image:

It’s a spooky clock, showing five minutes until midnight. You can actually see the clock itself in the teaser above, situated within the Upside Down. What’s it all mean!? Feel free to speculate wildly.

In addition to renewing Stranger Things, Netflix signed a brand-new deal with creators The Duffer Brothers to create new series and films for the streaming service. “The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

The Duffers added: