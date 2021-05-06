“Eleven, are you listening?”

It looks like Matthew Modine is back in Stranger Things 4, the fourth season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror series. But considering the fate of his character, it’s purely in flashback form — a flashback to Eleven’s dark past and the mysterious “Rainbow Room.” Watch the new Stranger Things 4 teaser below.

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser

After 84 years of radio silence, a new Stranger Things 4 teaser is here! And it’s as vague and cryptic as all teasers for this long-awaited fourth season have been, though we do get an intriguing glimpse at Eleven’s past. In this teaser, 10 children play in the Rainbow Room, a room in the Hawkins Laboratory where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) was raised alongside other gifted children. Modine’s Dr. Brenner walks towards the room through the cold, sanitary hallways of the laboratory bunker, while we hear Eleven’s heavy breathing as the camera pans to a room with the number “11.”

“Eleven, are you listening?” Modine’s unmistakable voice asks, before Eleven’s eyes open in terror.

It has been nearly long two years since season 3 debuted on Netflix, and the wait continues since the Duffer Brothers are still shooting season 4. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was the main cause of the delay, but it’s given the creative team ample time to work on what many expect to be the penultimate season of Stranger Things.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer return as executive producers and showrunners for season 4 of Netflix’s flagship genre show, which in addition to Brown will see the return of the seemingly dead Jim Hopper (David Harbour). Also starring in the series are Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawk, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

Newcomers to the cast include Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, and Nikola Djuricko.

Few details are known about Stranger Things 4, although creators the Duffer brothers have teased “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.” The brothers have also teased that the show could go outside of Hawkins for a time. It’s also confirmed that the first episode is titled “The Hellfire Club.”

This latest teaser still doesn’t give us a release date for Stranger Things 4 yet, but maybe fans can make sense of the vague numbers (what could 002/004 mean?) that are shown in this footage.