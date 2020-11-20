The kids of Hawkins, Indiana are about to meet a new nightmare in Stranger Things season 4. Netflix announced new cast members for Stranger Things 4, the upcoming fourth installment of the streamer’s flagship sci-fi horror series, and it includes none other than Freddy Krueger himself. Robert Englund, the star of Wes Craven’s Nightmare on Elm Street horror franchise, is joining the Stranger Things 4 cast alongside a slew of newcomers, including new series regulars Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones) and Eduardo Franco (Booksmart).

Stranger Things has hit the nail on the head once again with nostalgic stunt casting — following up the show’s casting of iconic ’80s stars like Sean Astin, Winona Ryder, and Paul Reiser, with maybe their best get yet: Freddy Krueger. As a disturbed murderer, of course.

Englund is joining the cast of Stranger Things 4 as recurring character Victor Creel, “a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s,” the Stranger Things Twitter account announced in a thread revealing the new cast members.

Joining as new series regulars are Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Peter Ballard, “a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital” who becomes tired of witnessing the hospital’s brutality every day”; Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) new best friend who is “a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza”; and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great) as Eddie Munson, the head of The Hellfire Club, Hawkins’ official D&D club, which is also notably the title of the first episode of season 4. Deadline notes that Eddie is an ’80s metalhead and outsider who “will find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery.”

Other recurring characters in season 4 are Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha (Mr. Jaqen H’ghar himself), Sherman Augustus (Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch,), and Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey). You can see their character descriptions in the Twitter thread below.

Few details are known about Stranger Things 4, although creators the Duffer brothers have teased that “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything.” The series, which will see the return of the seemingly dead Jim Hopper (David Harbour), also stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawk, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

The fourth season of Stranger Things doesn’t have a set release date yet, though it was previously said to possibly arrive early in 2021.