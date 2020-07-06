With coronavirus numbers currently on the rise, it’s not clear how soon major movie and TV productions will resume, though some are aiming for a fall start. The fourth season of Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things is one of the many productions currently on hiatus as Hollywood is waiting to get back to work, and when the cameras start rolling again, they’ll have a new cast member joining the roster in a mysterious role.

ComicBook.com has learned that Agents of SHIELD cast member Joel Stoffer has a role in the Stranger Things season 4 cast. The outlet caught up with the actor as the seventh and final season of the Marvel series is airing on ABC, and Stoffer told them:

“I’ve got a role that we haven’t shot yet on Stranger Things. I don’t expect it to become anything like long term, but it’ll be coming up. They contact me and I’ll go to Georgia, to Atlanta, and shoot it when they get back up and running. ‘Cause they’ve been obviously shut down for a while.”

As for when Stoffer will get together with the Stranger Things crew, that remains to be seen. “They haven’t formed their schedule yet,” Stoffer confirmed, and that’s pretty much all he could say. That’s not because he’s being secretive, but he’s just as much in the dark as we are. The actor explained:

“I literally do not know anything. It was cast during quarantine a couple of months ago and I was sent the pages of my scene and that was it. And I didn’t know any of the actors or… I didn’t recognize any names in my scene. So, I don’t even know if I have additional scenes beyond that one scene. I expect that I do, but I really don’t know. You know as much as I do, they’re really secretive.”

On Agents of SHIELD, Joel Stoffer plays Enoch Coltrane (seen above), one of the Chronicoms, an extremely advanced and ancient kind of synthetic, semi-robotic beings that operate in the galaxy as observers. As you can see, he has just the right look to play some kind of menacing villain in Stranger Things, if that’s the kind of role they want him for. At the same time, Stoffer could easily be playing some kind of scientist or government agents who turns out to be a good guy, not unlike Alexei in the third season.

At this point, it’s anybody’s guess as to who Joel Stoffer is playing, but as we’ve seen throughout the first three season of Stranger Things, plenty of supporting roles have the potential to become integral to the show’s plot.

Stranger Things season 4, in the hands of executive producers Matt & Ross Duffer, is bringing back Millie Bobbie Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, Maya Thurman-Hawk, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman.

The four season of Stranger Things doesn’t have a set release date yet, though it was previously said to possibly arrive early in 2021. But that might have changed with the production delay this year, and the future release date will likely depend on how soon production can resume.