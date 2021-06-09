Stranger Things season 4 is going to have more than a few new faces. Several new cast members for the upcoming season have been announced, along with details on who they’ll be playing. I guess if you consider even the smallest detail of an upcoming show to be a spoiler you might not want to keep reading this. Otherwise, let’s take a look at the newest Stranger Things season 4 cast members, shall we?

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Vickie is described as “a cool, fast talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.” McNulty appeared on another Netflix show – Anne with an E. Her other credits include Morgan and the TV series Clean Break.

Myles Truitt as Patrick

Patrick is “a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.” Truitt appeared in the movie Dragged Across Concrete and also the TV series Queen Sugar.

Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly

Ms. Kelly is “a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.” Chen’s previous work includes The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Queen of the South.

Grace Van Dien as Chrissy

Chriss is “Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.” Van Dien also appeared on the TV series The Rookie and the movie Charlie Says.

Everything Else We Know

All of these characters seem connected to Hawkins High in some manner, which suggests the school is going to have a big presence in season 4. These new cast members join returning players Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, and Brett Gelman. But the names announced today aren’t the only new additions to the show. Previously, we learned that Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn would appear as well.

The plot of Stranger Things 4 remains shrouded in secrecy. We do know that the story will involve David Harbour’s Hopper trapped in a Siberian prison camp, and, presumably, this will give way to a storyline about Hopper finding his way back home. Beyond that, we also know that “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything.”

Stranger Things season 4 has no premiere date just yet, but there’s a chance it might not arrive until 2022.