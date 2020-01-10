We still know very little about Stranger Things 4, other than the hint that the fourth season of the flagship Netflix series will be the gang out of Hawkins, Indiana. But how far, exactly? Across oceans, if the teasers and companion material mean anything. A new Stranger Things comic may pinpoint us to exactly where we could be heading next season, and what to expect there.

The end of Season 3 saw Hopper presumably killed in an explosion that closed the gate to the Upside Down. But we all know that death isn’t finite in Stranger Things, and a curious post-credits scene took us to a Russian lab, where scientists referred to an “American” they found — presumably Hopper, pulled out of the Upside Down after getting dragged in. But what’s the deal with this Russian lab exactly? And what do they have in their arsenal? The new comic miniseries, Stranger Things: Six, may have an explanation.

Per Elite Daily, the new Stranger Things comic has a side story that features another powered kid raised by Dr. Brenner in the Hawkins lab called Six. The comic features several test subjects, including a girl named Francine, who is surprised to see Eleven call Brenner “Papa.” In the comic, Brenner reveals that the Hawkins lab is “not the only program in the world,” which heavily hints that the Russian lab we saw in the Stranger Things 3 post-credits scene is one of these programs. That could very likely mean there is a Russian child out there with the same powers as Eleven. Or maybe a whole army of children.

The one tease we have of season 4 references the “Hellfire Club,” which could be a nod to the society of mutants in X-Men Marvel comics — not that far of a leap considering Eleven’s X-Men-style adventures in season 2. And there’s of course, the basis for the show in real history: Stranger Things takes inspiration from the real-life MKUltra project, which ran from 1953-1967, and was launched to counteract the psyops programs that the Soviet Union was conducting. It was only a matter of time before we saw the Russian side of things in the show.

We will likely be waiting a long time before we see the fourth season of Stranger Things since production won’t wrap until the summer of 2020. Depending on how long post-production takes, we might not see Stranger Things return until 2021.