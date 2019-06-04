The third season of Stranger Things is bringing a shopping mall to Hawkins, Indiana. There’s nothing more representative of the 1980s than this bastion of consumerism all in one place, and since all the stores are eager to keep you from leaving the mall, there’s also some food and snacks to entice you. That includes cool treats from the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and new character Robin (Maya Hawke) work at.

Unfortunately, we don’t have our own Scoops Ahoy in the real world, so Baskin-Robbins has stepped up to provide Stranger Things ice cream creations and some exclusive Scoops Ahoy gear that you can only get in their shops. Check out the special Stranger Things Baskin-Robbins ice cream treats and items you can pick up now.

Stranger Things Baskin Robbins Ice Cream

Everyone goes to Baskin-Robbins for ice cream, so of course the first two treats out of the gate have to be special scoops in cones. And since this is Stranger Things we’re talking about, the ice cream in Eleven’s Heaven is waffle cone flavored. That might seem like too much waffle cone, especially if you get it in an actual waffle cone, but it sounds better than pralines to me.

Of course, if ice cream cones aren’t your jam, Baskin-Robbins still has to covered with a tasty frozen drink called Elevenade Freeze, which combines ice cream and Minute-Maid lemonade. That sounds like the perfect way to cool off during a cruel summer. And that bloody Demogorgon sundae looks pretty damn tasty too.

If you weren’t keen on the pralines ice cream up top, then you probably won’t care about the upside down sundae, even with the waffle cone and caramel topping to help it out. But that U.S.S. Butterscotch pre-packed quart may be a good treat to take home for another day.

Finally, maybe you need a sweet treat that you can share at a Stranger Things viewing party for the third season. That’s where this Byers house Christmas lights Polar Pizza comes into play. All it needs is some hastily scribbled letters on it, and we can get a message from Will Byers in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Scoops Ahoy Gear

Finally, if you’re watching your weight or just don’t like ice cream (like a crazy person), then you may still want to check out your nearest Baskin-Robbins, because they have exclusive gear you can’t get anywhere else. In addition to more ice cream in collectible plastic quart containers, Baskin-Robbins also has an official Scoops Ahoy employee shirt, and a Funko POP figure of Steve Harrington ready to work. Plus, you can get some stickers and magnets with Scoops Ahoy promo logos and old school Baskin-Robbins logos too.

Otherwise, the third season of Stranger Things arrives on July 4, 2019, just in time for a patriotic binge.