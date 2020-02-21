Priah Ferguson, who stole scenes in Stranger Things 2 and had an even bigger role in Stranger Things 3, is now officially a series regular on the Netflix series. Ferguson plays Erica Sinclair, little sister of Lucas. Ferguson was in multiple season 3 episodes, and even took part in a lot of the action. But the news that she’s a series regular now likely means she just signed an even better contract, and will have an even bigger part to play in season 4.

Variety is reporting that scene-stealer Priah Ferguson is now a series regular on Stranger Things, just in time for Stranger Things 4. Ferguson first appeared on the show in season 2, playing Lucas’s sassy sister Erica. Fans loved her so much that creators the Duffer Brothers went ahead and increased her role for season 3, which found her teaming up with Steve and Robin to infiltrate a secret Russian bunker beneath the mall.

Ferguson was a guest star in season 2, and while she had her name in the opening credits and appeared frequently in season 3, she was technically a recurring cast member that year. Now, she’s part of the main cast, which means that the actress (and her team) probably negotiated a much better deal, and she’ll have an even bigger part to play in whatever happens in season 4.

And what does happen in season 4? We don’t really know. We know that the Russians are still involved, since Hopper is now in a Russian prison. As the Duffers said in a statement, “[Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.” Back in America, “a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

There’s no premiere date set yet for Stranger Things 4, but we’re unlikely to see it for a while. It’ll either arrive at the end of the year, or sometime in 2021. Unless it has one of the fastest productions in history.