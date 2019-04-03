Stranger Things season 3 premiering on July 4 already guaranteed that we would be spending some of the brightest days of the summer indoors bingeing the hit Netflix series, but the Stranger Things video game is what’s going to keep us out of the sun. Debuting on the same day as the show’s season 3 premiere, Stranger Things 3: The Game will allow fans of the sci-fi/horror series to play as their favorite characters in a shot-for-shot reenactment of the new season. Except in 16-bit, and with more murder. Watch the new Stranger Things 3 The Game trailer below.

Stranger Things 3 The Game Trailer

Me after watching the first trailer for @Stranger_Things 3: The Game: ?Hello summer my old friend, I've come to stay inside again ? pic.twitter.com/jrkYLTRj8r — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 3, 2019

Developed by BonusXP, the same company that released the mobile game Stranger Things: The Game last year, Stranger Things 3: The Game allows players to play along with the storyline of the the third season as more than 12 playable characters, some of them new to the show. Each character has a unique ability to contribute to the adventure and progress through each level, according to Polygon, so be prepared to play through this at least a dozen times. The game can be played solo or as a split-screen local co-op (there is no online play).

The new game trailer shows scenes ripped right from the Stranger Things season 3 trailer, including the sweet emotional moments between Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder). It even opens with the same misguided surprise to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), which results in Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) getting rodent spray right in his eyes. But as we saw from the last video game trailer, it won’t follow the season exactly word-for-word — the kids get to murder some guards, video game style.

Stranger Things 3: The Game is coming to PlayStation 4, Mac and Windows PC and Xbox One, with “a streamlined version” for mobile platforms on July 4, 2019. Stranger Things season 3 hits Netflix on the same day.