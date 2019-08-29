Stranger Things 3 only just arrived about a couple months ago, but it feels like it’s been over a year. Who knows how long we’ll be waiting until a fourth season of the Netflix series gets off the ground, but until then, the ever-expanding line of Funko POPs is giving fans even more vinyl figures to add to their shelf. The latest wave includes two of the breakout, new characters from this season commemorating two of their most memorable moments. Check out the new Stranger Things 3 Funko POPs below.

Stranger Things 3 Funko POPs

First up, we’ve got Maya Hawke as Robin in her Scoops Ahoy gear, complete with one knee sock scrunched down shorter than the other. But instead of just being in her ice cream shop garb, she’s also holding that dry erase board full of the tally marks counting how successful Steve (Joe Keery) is with the ladies while slinging ice cream at the Starcourt Mall. It’s a moment that was immediately destined to become a meme, and we’ll see it flung around on social media for years to come.

Also joining the Funko POP collection will be Russian scientist Alexei (played by Alec Utgoff), who was working on the Soviet Union’s machine that was attempting to re-open the gate to the Upside Down. Alexei was kidnapped by Chief Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) in order to figure out how to shut the machine down. But before he agreed to help them, he just wanted a cherry Slurpee from 7-Eleven, and damn it if he didn’t enjoy the hell out of it when he got it.

Unfortunately, all we know is that these are “coming soon” with no specific date revealed for their release on the Funko Blog. So just keep an eye out online at at your local Funko POP supplier to pick them up.