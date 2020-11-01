The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, a comic series from Image Comics, is getting the big-screen treatment. Production company Allnighter has optioned the film rights to the comic, which tells the story of a teenager who sends away for an exercise course from the back of an old comic book, only to get an instruction manual from a murderous cult in return.

THR broke the news on the Strange Talent of Luther Strode movie, based on the comic series from co-creators Justin Jordan and Tradd Moore. Jordan is writing the screenplay, though there doesn’t seem to be any director or actors attached yet, or even circling the project, but both Jordan and Moore will be involved as producers. Here’s a synopsis:

High schooler Luther Strode was always a little bit less than average – soft-spoken, skinny, and, more than anything, terrified that his estranged father would one day return to torment him and his mother once more. But that ended the day that Luther discovered “The Method” – an improbably old text hidden between the comic books and ragged paperbacks at his favorite used bookstore. But The Method is far more than it seems – and, as its ancient techniques rework Luther’s body and unlock the strange talents buried deep within, he will find himself transformed into a near-perfect physical specimen imbued with incredible strength, startling new abilities…and a killer’s instinct for violence that he can’t quite seem to shake. When The Method’s masters arrive to observe Luther’s progress and draw him into action, he’ll be forced to make the ultimate choice: embrace the monster he was intended to be…or use his newfound power to protect the people – the classmates, the teachers, the neighbors – who never protected him when he needed them the most.

I’ll confess I haven’t heard of this comic until now, but this concept is wild enough that it might make for a great movie – provided it ends up in the right hands and doesn’t get turned into something predictable. Here’s hoping a filmmaker with some sort of vision – not just a hired gun – gets brought in to work this thing out. Allnighter is a fairly new production company – they were just founded this year – so I’m not sure how much clout they have at the moment.

“Allnighter is built to celebrate not just the things we love, but the artists that have something new and distinctive to say about them as well. Luther Strode‘s unique perspective is a perfect example of that mandate in action,” added Allnighter co-founder and partner Amanda Kruse.

“Luther Strode remains one of my very favorite things I’ve ever worked on and getting the chance to bring it to a new audience as a film is exciting beyond belief,” said Justin Jordan. “Especially since Allnighter is dedicated to staying true to all of the foundations – from the tone to the mythology, and, of course, the kinetic action exemplified by Tradd’s artwork – that people have loved about the comic.”