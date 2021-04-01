Steven Yeun, who just earned an Oscar nomination for his quiet and soulful performance in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari, may have just found his next big project. A new report says the actor is in negotiations to join writer/director Jordan Peele‘s mysterious new horror movie. Details are scarce, but can I get a “hell yes” from the crowd on just the mere thought of these two teaming up for a project? Hell yes.

Deadline reports that Yeun is negotiating to join the latest horror movie from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele, which would return Yeun to the world of full-fledged horror for the first time since he left AMC’s zombie television juggernaut The Walking Dead. This would be the first time Yeun appears in a Peele-directed movie, but not the first time the duo have worked together: Yeun played a role in the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone, which Peele hosted and executive produced.

Assuming the deal goes through – and, honestly, who wouldn’t want to see another Steven Yeun/Jordan Peele collaboration? – the recent Oscar nominee would join actors Keke Palmer (Hustlers) and Daniel Kaluuya, who worked with Peele on Get Out and also recently earned an Oscar nomination for his towering work in Judas and the Black Messiah.

As was the case with both Get Out and Us for many months leading up to their first big media pushes, there are literally no plot details available about Peele’s new movie, so it’s pointless to speculate about what it could entail. (But to completely contradict my own rule for a second, wouldn’t it be exciting to see Yeun play an all-out villain?) All we can glean is that the film will be another socially conscious horror flick, and that it has a diverse lead cast. Universal will release the still-untitled film on July 22, 2022.