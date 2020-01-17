Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently touring with their two-man comedy show, but the legendary performers and former Three Amigos co-stars have yet another reunion on the horizon. During the Hulu panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the streaming service announced that Martin and Short will star in an untitled true crime comedy series. Get the details below.

TVLine has the report, saying that Hulu gave a straight-to-series order to the 20th Century Fox television comedy (or is that 20th Century Studios now?) which follows “three strangers who share an obsession with true crime — and then suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Sounds like a fun premise, and something that might share a bit of DNA with Three Amigos, in which three actors think they’ve been hired to play roles, but actually become embroiled in a truly dangerous situation.

Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking), and those two will executive produce the untitled series alongside Short and the This is Us duo of Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

As for previous collaborations, Martin and Short co-starred in the 2018 Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest Of Your Life, which came and went with little fanfare. But they also shared the screen in the aforementioned Three Amigos, which is a beloved comedy classic for a certain generation. (Could the third stranger in this show be their Three Amigos co-star Chevy Chase? Perhaps a deal wasn’t quite worked out yet and Hulu wanted to make this announcement now anyway?) They also teamed for the Father of the Bride movies, which were a very big deal in the 1990s.

Individually, Short’s recent credits include The Morning Show and the animated Addams Family film from last year. Martin hasn’t been in much in a while; he’s occasionally popped up on Saturday Night Live, but his last movie role was in the little-seen 2016 Ang Lee film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.