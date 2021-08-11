Shall we consider the Avatar 2 marketing campaign as officially begun? Stephen Lang is doing PR duties for his soon-to-be-released horror sequel, Don’t Breathe 2, but that’s not stopping anyone from asking the actor for any and all details he can spill regarding the long-delayed franchise sequels as well as his mysterious return from the dead in the next two Avatar movies … and possibly more. Lang is all too happy to comply.

Stephen Lang only just got done throwing some dramatic praise towards the script of Avatar 5 and now he’s back to fill us in on the first few sequels, too.

Entertainment Weekly recently caught up with Lang, who gave his thoughts on how fans of the first movie (which came out in 2009!) will react to a sequel released well over a decade later: “I think they’ll be enchanted and fascinated. Look, there are people who are going to just adore this world.”

The Real Star of the Show

It’s hard to argue with Lang’s assessment. Avatar powered its way to box office glory through the strength of its world-building and boundary-crossing appeal on a basic human level. James Cameron managed to tap into our fundamental yearning to be transported to other worlds and backed that up with some incredibly advanced technology to fully sell audiences on the action. People absolutely adored that world! But with Pandora taking center stage and serving as the main draw, Cameron was somewhat less successful in giving us beloved, fan-favorite characters that would drive future sequels — Lang’s villainous Quaritch among them. He’s coming back anyway, however, and Lang gives another status update on his work in the sequels.

“I was in communication just last week with New Zealand, with my director, and everything’s great — he’s working hard. My acting work on both Avatar 2 and 3 is complete. I might have to go back and do a line here and there, but I’m really done. I hate to even call it post-production, what’s going on now, because it really is the making of the film. It’s just a beautifully imagined universe that Cameron has conceived of here. The partners we have, the people working by his [side], are committed to the vision of it and they bring so much to the table, from the actors to the caterers and everybody else. I’m looking forward to it as much as everyone else. It’s been so long in the making, so long a part of my life.”

He’s not kidding about that, either. Filming for all these sequels hasn’t been the easiest production schedule and, combined with the amount of time Lang spent on the first film, these movies have been an integral part of the actor’s life for well over the last decade or so. He’s such a pro at this point, in fact, that he knows better than to spill any real spoilery details. In one last parting shot, Lang admits that he knows better than to say anything that might get him in trouble. “I have been barred from saying anything. Basically they cut my b—s off if I do.”

Marvel has their anti-spoiler snipers, Avatar has James Cameron and his cronies threatening bodily harm. This checks out! We still have some waiting to do before Avatar 2 opens in theaters on December 22, 2022. Hopefully the cast survives until then.