A new superhero comic book adaptation is coming your way from the creator of The Walking Dead. The Butler director Lee Daniels has been tapped to helm Stealth, a feature film adaptation of the Skybound/Image comic by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and artist Marc Silvestri.

Universal Pictures has tapped Lee Daniels to direct the Stealth movie adaptation that “introduces an unusual superhero crime fighter,” according to Deadline. Universal has partnered with Skybound Entertainment to produce the superhero flick, which is based on an upcoming Skybound/Image comic created by Kirkman and Silvestri. Iron Man writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby are set to pen the screenplay.

Here is the synopsis for Stealth per Deadline:

For decades, Stealth has waged war on crime in Detroit, but now he’s taken his pursuit of justice too far. Only reporter Tony Barber knows that behind Stealth’s reckless behavior is an older man battling Alzheimer’s—his father. A father unwilling to accept that he’s no longer the hero this city needs… with enemies all too eager to force his retirement.

The approach of centering a story around an older superhero who is battling Alzheimer’s certainly fits the “unusual” descriptor used by Deadline, but perhaps the most unusual aspect of this is that Universal has greenlit this film before the comic has even hit shelves. But with Kirkman’s name behind the comic, which is set to debut in March 2020, it’s not too much of a surprise. Daniels is a peculiar choice for the project as well — the Oscar-nominated director is known for helming prestigious arthouse movies like The Butler, The Paperboy, and Precious, and is not particularly known for his genre accolades. But perhaps the Alzheimer’s angle drew him in; it’s definitely a compelling obstacle for a character whose lifestyle depends on him being in peak physical condition.

Daniels will also produce the film alongside his partner Pam Williams, while Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst are producing for the Skybound team.

The first issue of the comic Stealth, with a story by Mike Costa, art by Nate Bellegarde and Tamra Bonvillain, and cover by Jason Howard, will hit the stands on March 11, 202o.