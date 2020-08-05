When Starship Troopers came out, it was mostly received as an action-packed sci-fi movie filled with gnarly alien bugs, plenty of graphic violence, and some nudity for the horny teens out there. But slowly people realized that even though the director of RoboCop may not be subtle, he’s certainly not bombastic enough to make such a hollow movie. Instead, as the Starship Troopers Honest Trailer reminds us, this is a smart satire of the propaganda of war and the stupid people who buy into it.

Would you like to know more?

Starship Troopers Honest Trailer

It’s rather surprising that many didn’t realize this was a satire, especially with a child soldier among the rest of the poor man’s Master Chiefs. But all the satirical elements kind of feed into the B-movie style of the rest of the movie, especially when you have such monstrous bugs tearing people apart limb-by-limb. Hell, the big bad brain bug is nothing more than a vagina attached to a giant fleshy tumor.

For all you Starship Troopers fans out there, you’ll be happy to hear the film’s star Casper Van Dien making an appearance at the end, and he’s really tapping into that Johnny Rico temperament. Enjoy as he starts laying into the Honest Trailers voiceover guy before taking over the end for the cast roll call. It’ll make you wish that you were being enlisted in Rico’s Roughnecks.

Starship Toopers is available to stream right now on Netflix. Come on you apes, you wanna live forever?!