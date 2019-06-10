You’ll get two new chances to travel to a galaxy far, far away while sitting on your living room couch thanks to two Star Wars video games that both received new trailers at this year’s E3 video game expo. An official trailer and new gameplay footage for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was released while a brand new LEGO Star Wars game was announced called The Skywalker Saga, promising to cover “all nine films” from the prequels to the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker. Watch the new Star Wars video game trailers below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trailer

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order centers around one of the Jedi Order’s newest (and last) recruits: Cal Kestis (voiced by Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan) a Jedi-in-training who managed to escape Order 66. Fallen Order is a single-player, combat-focused game in which you play as Cal as he goes on the run from a group of Purge Troopers — elite Storm Troopers specifically trained to fight Jedi — and works to “rebuild the Jedi Order.” Cal allies himself with the Rebellion, but in the process exposes himself as being able to wield the Force and gets targeted by the lethal killer, the Second Sister.

Thirteen minutes of new gameplay footage was released, showing Cal working to save Wookiees and shut down an Imperial refinery on Kashyyyk.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits stores November 15, 2019.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A new LEGO Star Wars game was announced at E3 as well, with a trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga giving a brick-by-brick glimpse at the events of “all nine films” of the Skywalker Saga. The trailer features some of the most iconic Lightsaber duels from the prequel, original, and sequel trilogies, including Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon’s fight against Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, Luke versus Vader in The Empire Strikes Back, and Rey versus Kylo in The Force Awakens. But of course, this being a LEGO video game, there are some added elements of humor in these scenes, like when a horrified Darth Vader offers Luke his own arm after he cuts it off.

But here’s a tease for fans excited for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: the end of the trailer features a cameo from the new droid D-0, which means we’ll get content from Episode 9 in the game as well.

No specific release date has yet been given, but the trailer does confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020.