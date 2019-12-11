There are nine days left until the release of Episode 9, which means Disney is releasing yet anotherStar WarsTV spot preparing fans “for the end.” The end is in sight for the Skywalker Saga, but not for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV spots, and we’ll likely see at least a dozen more right up until the film’s theatrical release next week. Watch the latest Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker TV spot below.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker TV Spot

“Long have I waited…” Palpatine says in the new TV spot for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is an apt description for the nine-day wait that fans will have to suffer through to see the end of the Skywalker Saga next week.

Hopefully, it will be an end that fans will enjoy, as speculation mounts over the film’s “big twists,” and the character arcs for beloved characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and General Leia (Carrie Fisher, in a posthumous role). Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returns to direct the final entry in the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.