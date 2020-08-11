For many, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t exactly the thrilling conclusion to the Skywalker saga that fans had been waiting for. But if there’s one element of the finale that was satisfying even to those who disliked the movie overall, it was the flashback to Leia’s Jedi training with Luke Skywalker, where it was revealed that the Princess turned General had built her own lightsaber, making her a full-fledged Jedi. We only briefly see Leia’s lightsaber in the movie, but thankfully, a new book from Lucasfilm Publishing provides an up close look at the elegant weapon.

Here’s a good look at Leia’s lightsaber from the upcoming book Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection (via io9):

An excerpt from the page about the history of Leia’s ligthsaber describes it like this:

“Leia’s lightsaber is a work of art, defined by elegant symmety and silver and gold hues that evoke Leia’s regal upbringing on Alderaan. Curved metal grips are spaced around the midsection surrounding a crystal heart that projects a blue blade. The narrow neck and ringed emitter of the saber bear similarities to those on Luke’s green-bladed lightsaber.”

The book also talks about her Jedi training with Luke on the jungle moon of Ajan Kloss (not the forest moon of Endor as some might have assumed) and how she abandoned it after she felt tragedy lied at the end of this path, specifically that it might lead to the death of her son Ben Solo. It’s nothing that the movie didn’t already tell us, and it appears that she may have been both wrong and right, because Ben Solo (AKA Kylo Ren) still ended up dying despite the fact that she quit her training. But in a way, she was also able to save his life by bringing him back from the dark side.

It’s a shame we don’t have more of Leia’s side of this story. The film might have been able to explore it more if Carrie Fisher hadn’t passed away before production on Episode 9 began. Her death made any major involvement of her character rather difficult, and J.J. Abrams did the best he could with her character by using the resources he had available. It’s just a shame we can’t say that about the rest of the movie.

This is just one of the many lightsabers that you’ll be able to see in great detail within the pages of Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection. In addition to all the lightsabers from the movies, it will also include those seen in Star Wars animated properties, video games, comics, books, and more. The book written by Daniel Wallace arrives on October 20, 2020.