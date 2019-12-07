Prepare to get emotional over Star Wars again. Lucasfilm and Disney have released a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featurette to remind us that this is the end of an era — not just for the Skywalker Saga, but for the cast and crew who have been staples of this franchise for over 40 years. The new featurette gives the spotlight to the cast, old and new, who have formed friendships that have transcended the years and generations. Watch the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker featurette below.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Featurette

“Star Wars. It means family,” Daisy Ridley says in the featurette. “The emotion of it all, making a film with people that you really love. And this is the last one, like it’s crazy.”

Sure this featurette is a blatant attempt to tug at our nostalgic heartstrings, but boy is it working. The clip cuts between behind-the-scenes footage of from the original films and from the making of the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, showing us the old trio and new trio side-by-side. The featurette transitions seamlessly to a clip from the making of A New Hope, with Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher laughing behind the scenes, to Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac goofing around on the set of The Rise of Skywalker.

“The dynamic between those three is capturing some of that spirit of the original films,” Isaac notes. It’s a dynamic between Rey, Finn, and Poe Dameron that we’ll get to see onscreen for the first time, as the new trilogy trio never shared an adventure in The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi. But it will be the first and last time, as this featurette emotionally reminds us.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.