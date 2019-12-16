the rise of skywalker early buzz

J.J. AbramsStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere in Hollywood tonight, and while full reviews won’t arrive until just after midnight on the morning of December 18, the first social media reactions from the premiere are now online.

Does Abrams bring the Skywalker saga to a satisfying conclusion? How does the movie compare to The Last Jedi? Read on to learn what the first wave of critics are saying.

These reactions don’t give away any major spoilers, so don’t worry about that. Of course, it’s always worth pointing out that the vibe for world premieres is much, much more amped up than a traditional screening at your local theater, so take all of these effusive reactions with the required grain of salt.

/Film’s Peter Sciretta was in the audience at tonight’s premiere, and here’s what he thought:

Here’s what various other press attendees thought:

But surprisingly, there are very few rave reactions. Most are far more measured, or outright critical (which is genuinely shocking considering the world premiere environment I mentioned earlier):

It sounds like this conclusion to the saga has several significant surprises in store, and luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait until we can all see them for ourselves. Best of luck to all of my spoiler-phobic friends out there: I’ll be crossing my fingers that we all make it through the next few days unscathed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Naomi Ackie, Ian McDiarmid, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Joonas Suatomo, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Dominic Monaghan, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019. I hope you have your tickets already, because this one’s shaping up to be a box office juggernaut.

