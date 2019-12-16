J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had its world premiere in Hollywood tonight, and while full reviews won’t arrive until just after midnight on the morning of December 18, the first social media reactions from the premiere are now online.

Does Abrams bring the Skywalker saga to a satisfying conclusion? How does the movie compare to The Last Jedi? Read on to learn what the first wave of critics are saying.

These reactions don’t give away any major spoilers, so don’t worry about that. Of course, it’s always worth pointing out that the vibe for world premieres is much, much more amped up than a traditional screening at your local theater, so take all of these effusive reactions with the required grain of salt.

/Film’s Peter Sciretta was in the audience at tonight’s premiere, and here’s what he thought:

Abrams brings a magical energy to these characters and their interactions. I can’t wait to see it again. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) December 17, 2019

Here’s what various other press attendees thought:

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker brings the serial feeling back to Star Wars. A lot happens, there is constant forward momentum. There seems to be a lot for future Expanded Universe to explain. — The Marvelous Da7e Gonzales (@Da7e) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker…OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry…. pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

The Rise of Skywalker has a ton of content packed into one movie as well and wastes no time. It’s like two Star Wars movies in one. Lots of fan service bonuses too ? — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

The Last Jedi and #TheRiseOfSkywalker work together perfectly, just like: pic.twitter.com/42gViGNQJz — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

It isn’t a perfect movie and I’m sure I’ll find plenty to nitpick in the days and weeks ahead but right now I’m grinning from ear to ear. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/mPpg7Q74al — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

But surprisingly, there are very few rave reactions. Most are far more measured, or outright critical (which is genuinely shocking considering the world premiere environment I mentioned earlier):

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to ?. some faves: jannah ?, d-0 ?, finn of course ?. and what a lovely send off for our general leia ??? — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Um so the best thing I can say about Rise of Skywalker is that Daisy Ridley gives her best performance and for hardcore fans…ya get what you want. Wish JJ had another year to work on it. #RiseOfSkywalker — Gregory Ellwood – The Playlist ? (@TheGregoryE) December 17, 2019

I’m not going to say much more because I’m trying to be completely spoiler-free until people see it. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2019

My favorite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters. The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

Also, I can confirm there is queer representation in #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. It lasts maybe two seconds, and you may miss it entirely. Welp. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

I might be in the minority on #TheRiseofSkywalker. I have a lot to say but will wait till after it has opened. pic.twitter.com/Pn9B18uTVk — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 17, 2019

It sounds like this conclusion to the saga has several significant surprises in store, and luckily, we don’t have much longer to wait until we can all see them for ourselves. Best of luck to all of my spoiler-phobic friends out there: I’ll be crossing my fingers that we all make it through the next few days unscathed.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is co-written and directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Naomi Ackie, Ian McDiarmid, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Joonas Suatomo, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Dominic Monaghan, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, 2019. I hope you have your tickets already, because this one’s shaping up to be a box office juggernaut.