Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is making its streaming debut two months earlier than expected. The final chapter in the Skywalker Saga is set to begin streaming on Disney+ on May the 4th, the long-observed “Star Wars Day” by nature of the date’s fortuitous Star Wars-related pun.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Disney+ debut date has been revealed. The ninth and final film in the Skywalker Saga is “coming home” to Disney+ on May 4, 2020, which very fittingly happens to be Star Wars Day. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on Disney+ on May 4 worldwide, with the exception of the Netherlands, where the movie will launch on May 5 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The streaming debut comes only four months after the film hit theaters in December 2019 — a record amount of time for a huge tentpole film to come to streaming, but a more common occurrence amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the Disney+ debut of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker Saga in one place for the first time ever. Other Star Wars movies and shows on the Disney streaming service include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. May 4 will be a rewarding day for Star Wars fans with Disney+ subscriptions, as that will also be the date of the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian as well as the long-awaited series finale of The Clone Wars.

Disney+ is building a huge lead-up to those May 4 premieres. For a week, Disney+ is holding a concept art takeover of the service, featuring film and series artwork by legendary artists like Ralph McQuarrie and Oscar-winning production designer Doug Chiang. On May 4, each Star Wars film and series’ artwork on the service will be updated to feature the original concept paintings.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.