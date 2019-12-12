Lucasfilm has released a new clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and oh boy, is it a doozy. The short Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip appears to take place early in the film’s runtime and centers around Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). But if we tell you any more, that would be treading into spoiler territory. Continue on, only if you wish to be spoiled.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ahead.

Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Clip

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Clip Watch an exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. See it in theaters December 20! Posted by Star Wars on Thursday, December 12, 2019

“At last my boy,” a voice that sounds eerily like the deceased Supreme Leader Snoke says over a shot of Kylo Ren landing on a deserted planet and entering a tomb-like structure. Kylo Ren wields his lightsaber and looks on edge, but he is welcomed by…someone. “I have been every voic you have ever heard inside your head,” Snoke’s voice continues before morphing Emperor Palpatine’s voice and finally into James Earl Jones’ distinctive Darth Vader voice.

Well this is huge! This suggests that it was Emperor Palpatine manipulating Kylo Ren over to the Dark Side this entire time, through Snoke and through Kylo’s idolization of his grandfather Darth Vader. It calls back to a scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens when Kylo speaks to Darth Vader’s helmet, pleading to it, “Show me again… The power of the darkness.” It seems like this wasn’t so much the ramblings of a deluded fanboy to an empty helmet but Kylo’s strings being pulled from afar.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams returns to direct the final entry in the Skywalker Saga, which stars Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), and General Leia (Carrie Fisher, in a posthumous role).

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.