Star Wars: The High Republic, a series of books and comics set 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, promises to go back even further than a long time ago, in a galaxy far away. And yet, despite its 200-year separation from the events of the Skywalker Saga, there are still major ties between the beloved films and the forthcoming series. One of which includes a mysterious character from The Force Awakens.

In an interview with Charles Soule, one of the co-creators of the series, on StarWars.com, it was revealed that Star Wars: The High Republic will have a major connection to the mysterious character Lor San Tekka, played by Max von Sydow in The Force Awakens. The interview highlighted and showed some of the concept art for the series’ Jedi Knights, including the San Tekka family, who appear to be the ancestors of Lor San Tekka. Soule gave some insight into the San Tekka family:

“Once just a family of hard-scrabble hyperspace prospectors seeking valuable routes in the outer reaches of the galaxy, the San Tekka clan has become a dynasty, at the forefront of technologies and techniques that let Chancellor Lina Soh’s great galactic Republic continue to expand safely to new areas. Overseen by scions Marlon and Vellis San Tekka, the clan operates in close conjunction with the Republic, and becomes crucial to its response to the Great Disaster. But the San Tekkas have a secret…their rise did not come without cost.”

Lor San Tekka appeared briefly in the opening scene of The Force Awakens, exchanging information with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Known only as legendary traveler and explorer, Lor San Tekka was introduced as a longtime ally of the New Republic and the Resistance. He would not appear onscreen again, and likely will not, as Sydow passed earlier this year. But the character did return in the Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comics earlier this year, where he mentioned the High Republic era. It’s unclear what part Lor San Tekka’s ancestors will play in The High Republic stories, but it sounds like the series will expand the world even more.

The hint at the Force Awakens connection is tantalizing, and comes along with cool new concept art of the characters of Sskeer and Avar Kriss which you can see at StarWars.com.

Star Wars: The High Republic arrives January 2021 and will span adult and young adult novels, childrens’ books, and comics.