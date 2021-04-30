What do you remember about the first time The Bad Batch showed up? Introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as as Clone Force 99, the fan-favorite characters created by Dave Filoni are getting their own spin-off series exploring their adventures in the aftermath of the Clone Wars. But to understand where they’re going, you have to remember where they came from. Or at least, have your memory jogged by a handy The Bad Batch recap video.

The Bad Batch Recap: When We Last Saw The Characters

Disney+ has released a Star Wars: The Bad Batch recap video, which plays back the first introductions to Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Hunter, and Echo — all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker. The defective gang of experimental clone warriors are soon off on their own adventures, but those who aren’t familiar with them through their appearances in The Clone Wars might have trouble jumping into the story. Thankfully, there’s recap video so you don’t have to binge all 7 seasons of the animated Cartoon Network show (though it’s all streaming on Disney+ now for your catch-up conveniences).

The Bad Batch follows the group as after they evade execution orders and recruit new members to their team, while navigating the galaxy. Ming Na-Wen‘s elite mercenary Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian is also set to appear.

The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni (who is also working on the Disney+ flagship show The Mandalorian) will also be executive producing Star Wars: The Bad Batch along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, all of whom have had Star Wars experience on either The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, or The Mandalorian. Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) will also act as a producer on the series, with Rau serving as supervising director and Corbett acting as head writer.

Here is the synopsis for Star Wars: The Bad Batch:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ Tuesday, May 4, 2021 with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7.