Today brings the new virtual reality game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge to Oculus devices. Set on the planet Batuu, where Disney’s theme park expansion Galaxy’s Edge exists in franchise canon, players get caught up in adventure that sees them taking on dangerous pirates, running into familiar faces, and really feeling like a part of the Star Wars universe. Watch the new Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge trailer for a new peek at the VR gameplay.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Trailer

In case you missed it, /Film was lucky enough to play Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge before its release today, and we have an extensive review of the gameplay and experience. Though VR is still in the nascent stages of figuring out its full potential, this is an entertaining way to immerse yourself in Star Wars, even if it’s a rather simple game with a short story. Unlike the previous Star Wars VR game, Vader Immortal, this is more of a swashbuckling smuggler adventure with lots of laser blasting.

But if you’re craving more Jedi action, half of this trailer focuses on the extra Jedi adventure that you can go on in addition to the primary game. Created in conjunction with the upcoming High Republic publishing initiative that launches in January 2021, it’s essentially a short story that puts you in the shoes of a Jedi Padawan who has to confront the dark side taking over a Jedi Temple. It’s a haunting, suspenseful sort of experience, and it allows you to work with Jedi Master Yoda, not to mention giving you the chance to wield a lightsaber and use the Force.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge takes place on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, as depicted in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the epic immersive lands at Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. You assume the role of a droid repair technician operating near the planet, but when a group of Guavian Death Gang pirates attack you’ll be forced to jettison the ship’s mysterious cargo and head for the escape pods. After crashing on the planet, you’ll encounter never-before-seen areas of Batuu and discover that anyone can become a hero.

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is available now on Oculus devices for $24.99, and a second adventure is already in the works for 2021.