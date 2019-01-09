Star Wars Resistance returns from its winter break in just a few days, and now Disney Channel has debuted a new trailer showing some highlights of what fans can expect when the animated series makes its big comeback. One of those highlights is a crossover with a key moment in Star Wars: The Force Awakens that involves one of that film’s major villains.

Plus, the show has officially been renewed for a second season. Check out the new trailer and learn more below.

Star Wars Resistance Trailer

Star Wars Resistance began six months before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and we knew it would eventually cross over with that movie. But this show is wasting no time, because as you can see in the trailer, Kaz and his pals witness a hologram of General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) giving his rage-filled speech on Starkiller Base.

“You’ve just got to go for it,” Gleeson said of that speech in a previous interview. “It’s Star Wars! You want to go home thinking you gave it a shot. Because we shot different versions that were smaller, always, but that’s what J.J. [Abrams] wanted so I’m happy they went the way they did. It’s intense, but you’re about to wipe out planets and he’s proud of it! This is a different level of coldness here that your dealing with, so I thought there’s been people like that you know so lets give it a shot.”

Plus, fans can raise a glass of blue milk in celebration because Star Wars Resistance season 2 is on the way. The second season will premiere in fall 2019, although the number of episodes in the season hasn’t officially been revealed yet. (Season one has a fourteen episode order.)

The voice cast includes Christopher Sean (“Days of Our Lives”) as Kazuda Xiono; Suzie McGrath (“East Enders”) as Tam Ryvora; Scott Lawrence (“Legion”) as Jarek Yeager; Myrna Velasco (“Elena of Avalor”) as Torra Doza; Josh Brener (“Silicon Valley”) as Neeku Vozo; Donald Faison (“Scrubs”) as Hype Fazon; Jim Rash (“Community”) and Bobby Moynihan (“DuckTales”) as Flix and Orka, respectively; Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) as Poe Dameron and Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”) as Captain Phasma. Renowned Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) created the series; Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Justin Ridge (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) and Brandon Auman (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”) serve as executive producers; and Amy Beth Christenson (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) is art director.

Star Wars Resistance returns to Disney Channel for its mid-season premiere at 10:00pm on Sunday, January 13, 2019.