This year, Lucasfilm is celebrating their 50th anniversary, which means Hasbro is churning out a variety of Star Wars action figures in honor of the film studio that George Lucas built. They’ve been re-releasing a bunch of action figures with commemorative packaging, but their latest collection might be the best yet.

Hasbro is reaching all the way back to the 1990s by releasing a trio of Star Wars Black Series figures on the classic Power of the Force card backs from Kenner. These are the 6-inch figures and the style of packaging that reignited the passion of fans around the world, even before the Star Wars trilogy special edition releases hit theaters.

Star Wars Power of the Force Black Series Figures

Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Greedo are getting the Power of the Force treatment from Hasbro. We’re not sure why the Rodian is being included in this collectible wave of figures when someone like Darth Vader might have been more appropriate. But Greedo hasn’t been easily available on shelves for quite some time, so it’s another chance for collectors to get their hands on him.

Personally, I’m hoping that this is just the first wave of Star Wars Black Series figures being re-released on the Power of the Force packaging. However, since Hasbro has done limited runs of other action figures in throwback packaging from The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones, this could very well be it. But I suppose we can probably look forward to Revenge of the Sith action figures in throwback packaging next?

All three of the Star Wars Power of the Force Black Series figures will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney starting at 1:00 P.M. ET today, June 18.