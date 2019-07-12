We returned to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland to bring you some exciting tips, tricks and easter eggs. These are not the usual easter eggs that everyone points out (REALLY? There’s a Wampa in Dok Ondars? I never noticed). Here we present to you nothing too obvious — these are some references that span the prequel, original and sequel trilogies, as well as the Star Wars Story standalone films. And hopefully, some tips that will impress your hardcore Disneyland fanatic friends.

Galaxy’s Edge Tips & Tricks

Han’s Speeder

To the right of Toydarian Toymaker sits a rack of kid-sized speeders, one of which is a miniature version of the speeder that Han Solo and Qi’ra use in the beginning of the film, Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Trash Is Numbered

The number on the Galaxy’s Edge trash cans “3263827” is a reference to the serial code on the Death Star trash compactor where Luke, Han, Leia, and Chewie almost get smushed in Star Wars: A New Hope.

A Piece of the Jedi Temple

The statue outside of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, as seen outside the Jedi Temple. It is believed to be one of the four masters that created the temple.

A Famous Foot?

Rumor has it that the giant statue foot outside of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities is that of Anubis from the Great Movie Ride. This is unconfirmed, however. If true, it would be cool if the Florida version of Galaxy’s Edge had the other foot.

The Wishing Tree

The Trilon Wishing Tree can be found in the courtyard of Savi’s Workshop. The tree is how Batuuans send their hopes and wishes into the universe. You tie a piece of fabric to the tree and make your vow or ask your wish and when it disintegrates the Galaxy’s grants your wish.”

Fusion Generator Supply Tanks

If you’re looking for a deep dive Galaxys Edge easter egg, look no further than those white cubes seen around Black Spire Outpost. They are Fusion generator supply tanks, as seen on Luke Skywalker’s farm in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Dok Raided the Lost Ark

Inside Dok Ondar’s you can find the Ark from Raiders of the Lost Ark. You need to stand in the corner of the room, next to Dok himself to see it. The ark is hidden amongst the goodies on the second floor. I wonder how it got to Batuu?

Is That Lightsaber Is Too Heavy?

Is that large lightsaber too heavy to carry around? You can now drop off merchandise at First order Cargo. It requires a receipt. Your merchandise will be sent to the front entrance or your Disneyland hotel room. Must be done by 5pm and picked up before midnight.A Hidden Mickey – Blast Him!

Even though Galaxy’s Edge takes place on another planet, you can still find some hidden Mickey’s around if you look hard. One of the more obvious ones can be found on Docking Bay, located on the ramp that sits to the left of Smuggler’s Run. The Mickey head appears from three blaster holes in the building. Let us know if you find any other hidden Mickey’s around Batuu.

Dine on an X-Wing

You can eat on a table constructed out of an X-Wing Starfighter S-Foil in Docking Bay.