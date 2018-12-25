Disneyland’s version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the highly anticipated Star Wars-themed land, will open in summer of 2019, while Disney World’s version in Hollywood Studios will open later in Fall 2019. But while the grand opening of those lands are a little less than a year away, the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade just made that far, far away premiere date seem just a bit closer. The annual parade gave us a Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge sneak peek that will hold Star Wars fans over until the summer and fall 2019 debuts.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Sneak Peek

The annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, which included performances from Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, and Matteo and Andrea Bocelli, as well as appearances by beloved Disney characters, aired on ABC on Tuesday, December 25 at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT. And during that Christmas morning celebration, Star Wars fans were given an exciting Christmas present: a sneak peek at the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Not much new was revealed that we didn’t already learn from the last major update about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but Scott Trowbridge, a creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, did provide some more details about the Rise of the Resistance attraction. On the ride, guests will be recruited by the Resistance and face-off with the First Order, even standing toe-to-toe with Kylo Ren. Trowbridge called it “the most epic attraction we’ve ever built,” which sounds like a big promise to make. But we can’t wait to check it out next year.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, set to open in both Anaheim’s Disneyland and Orlando’s Walt Disney World, will take visitors to Batuu, a new never before seen Star Wars planet. Described as a “gateway planet located on the outer rim, full of places and characters familiar and not so familiar,” the world will be “occupied by many inhabitants; humanoids, aliens, and droids … the attractions, the entertainment, everything we create will be part of our storytelling. Nothing will be out of character or stray from the mythology.” The planet is a “remote frontier outpost” that has existed within the canon “for thousands and thousands of years” but used to be a vibrant spaceport, until the advent of hyperspace.

At Galaxy’s Edge, visitors can line up for two signature attractions, a motion simulator ride that will put you and your small flight crew in control of the Millenium Falcon, and a dark ride which puts you in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in summer and fall 2019.