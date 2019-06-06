Continuing our extensive coverage of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, we return to Disneyland to try out the Datapad experience which lets you control an interactive storytelling experience throughout Black Spire Outpost. We also get to see how amazing Batuu looks at night, including a tip of where to watch the Disneyland fireworks from A Galaxy, Far Far Away. Check it out below.





This video features three things:

We try out the Star Wars Datapad experience on the Disney Play App to try to live out our own interactive adventure on Batuu. This is the promised interactive functionality where you can create your own Star Wars character and the story will follow you through the land.

We show you what it is like to experience Batuu at night, complete with an unadvertised viewing of the Disneyland fireworks next to the Millennium Falcon.

And lastly, here is a tip on a very affordable Galaxy’s Edge souvenir: Peter also discovers the ancient Batuu currency, a coin called the Batuu Spira.

All this and more, in our latest video. Subscribe to our new YouTube channel, Ordinary Adventures, as we’ll have a lot more videos from Galaxy’s Edge and other theme parks this month that you won’t want to miss! Not all of them will be posted on /Film, so subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of the latest vlogs.