“I want to put my fist through this whole lousy beautiful town.” That’s what Resistance fighter Rose Tico says when she looks at the glitz and glamor of the rich and soulless on the casino planet of Canto Bight. And we can’t help but assume that she would want to do the same with this new line of high-end Star Wars furniture created by designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

The collection of upscale Star Wars furniture was first unveiled last year, but pieces were only available in only in the Philippines, which is where Cobonpue is from. Now this line of Star Wars furniture is available in the United States at select details, but you better be ready to break your bank account to get your hands on these items.

Star Wars Furniture

VADER Easy Armchair

Featuring a foldable swivel table and an open weave canopy, this easy armchair mixes business and pleasure as an office and a personal nook in one, making the chair versatile in function. The seat cushion resembles Vader’s mask, which is achieved through meticulous stitching. It is your very own private space to have a cup of tea and plan your next scheme to conquer the Rebel Alliance.

SIDIOUS Easy Armchair

To embody Darth Sidious, this easy armchair’s backrest is raised higher to resemble a hood, and its legs are slightly curved forward. The silhouette is elegant, while simultaneously capturing the Sith Lord’s powerful and formidable presence.

IMPERIAL WINGS Easy Armchair

Imperial Wings is inspired by the unforgettable symbol of the Imperial fleet, the TIE fighter. Be your very own fighter ace in this easy armchair that features handwoven polyethylene, which captures the agility and strength of the iconic starfighter. Comes in gray and black.

CHEWIE Rocking Stool

The microfiber strips are colored brown and wrapped with a fabric belt to emulate Chewbacca and his bandolier. The playfulness of this rocking stool reflects the big heart of the legendary Wookiee warrior and loyal comrade of Han Solo.

LITTLE JEDI Hanging Lamp

Little Jedi is a sculptural composition of steel with salago fiber applied by hand to add volume and body. The miniature figurines are Jedi Knights holding light sabers, which are the hanging lamp’s light source. The one red figurine symbolizes a Sith Lord that the Jedi’s are battling against, conveying the message of what can be achieved when people unite and come together.

IMPERIAL WINGS End Tables

A novelty item made more special, the Imperial Wings end table has the wing of the Tie Fighter for its table top, and the front window for its base. Available in black and whitewash, this end table is conversation piece that’s beautiful to look at and a delight to use.

***

Honestly, I like the idea of furniture like this, but there’s something about these designs that just feels over the top. Plus, there’s far too much influence from the Empire. Where are the cool Rebel Alliance designs with a different color scheme? Do all rich people just like black and white furniture? Sure, there’s that Chewbacca foot stool, but it looks like they killed Chewie and turned him into furniture.

Prices don’t seem to be available for every item, but that little Chewbacca rocking stool costs $1,345, and one of those TIE Fighter chairs will cost you $2,700. So this is certainly catering to the super rich Star Wars fans out there who want furniture that looks like it came from a Star Wars IKEA from hell. But the furniture is only available at select retailers and showrooms in 11 states across the country, and it isn’t currently available online. So you’ll really have to put in some hard work to get them.