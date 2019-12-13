In just a few years, the online video game Fortnite has become a pop culture titan, influencing how kids do embarrassing viral dances and how we see our new Star Wars clips. J.J. Abrams announced at last night’s Game Awards that a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clips will debut exclusively on Epic’s online shooter game, just after two new Star Wars Fortnite skins were unveiled at the game’s item shop.

Fortnite is taking its players to a galaxy far, far away, with two new Star Wars-themed skins made available at its item shop. The Verge has details on the new Rey and Finn skins that have been added to Fortnite ahead of next week’s premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The skins, in addition to a red Sith Trooper skin, a First Order Tie Fighter glider, a Star Wars emote, and a giftable banner, are 1,500 v-bucks (or roughly $15) each, while the glider is 1,200.

The “skins” are different characters that Fortnite players can don in Epic Games’ online shooter game, in which players can fight each other in a battle royale, fend off zombies, or create worlds. The game is well-known for its themed skins, with increasingly ludicrous character designs becoming wildly popular among players. Epic has teamed up with Disney before for its various properties, including Marvel-themed skins ahead of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Last month, the first Star Wars-related skin, a Stormtrooper, was unveiled in the game.

The addition of the Rey and Finn skins come just before Fortnite will debut a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip this Saturday. Abrams announced at the Game Awards the debut of the clip at an as-yet-unrevealed live event on the Fortnite platform on December 14 at 1 p.m. Central. The Rise of Skywalker director even promised to be in the game himself to host the exclusive clip.