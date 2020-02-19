Audiences got a first glimpse of the rare yellow lightsaber on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when Rey revealed her own personal lightsaber at the end of the film, emitting a golden-yellow hue. It was a stark contrast to the blue and green lightsabers that Jedi Masters had wielded in the past, or the red lightsabers of the Sith.

But a new Star Wars comic has revealed that this isn’t the first time a major Jedi Master has wielded a yellow lightsaber. Luke Skywalker, who until now had only been seen wielding the blue lightsaber passed down by Anakin or the green lightsaber he constructed himself, has been revealed to have wielded a secret yellow lightsaber.

The upcoming Marvel Comic Star Wars #6 features Luke Skywalker on the cover wielding one of the rare yellow lightsabers during an arc that takes place after the events of Empire Strikes Back. In the new Star Wars issue, Luke heads back to Bespin to search for his father’s lightsaber, which he had lost during the fight with Darth Vader where he lost his hand. The comic, written by Charles Soule and drawn by artist Jesús Saiz, will shows Luke wielding a secret yellow lightsaber during this arc, which will also supposedly reveal how the iconic Skywalker lightsaber fell in Maz Kanata’s hands.

Here is Marvel’s description of the upcoming issue of Star Wars:

“Set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz are currently telling the previously unseen adventures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and the Rebel Alliance in Marvel’s ongoing comic series, STAR WARS. With this exciting new era underway, some of the franchises’ longstanding mysteries are being spotlighted including what happened to the lightsaber Luke lost in his climatic duel with Darth Vader in Cloud City. While the results of Luke’s search remain to be seen, it would appear he eventually obtains a replacement… See the young Jedi ignite a never-before-seen yellow lightsaber on R.B. Silva’s STAR WARS #6 cover below and learn more when this issue hits stands this May!”

The yellow lightsaber has mostly appeared in the Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars, where a special school of thought within the Jedi Order are known to wield them: the Sentinels, a group that seeks balance knowledge of practical skills with the mental and physical skills of the Force. Rey’s yellow lightsaber is symbolic of her choosing the balance between her warring identities and until now, was the first time we’d seen a Jedi Master wielding one of that golden color. Now, Luke’s yellow lightsaber draws an even stronger connection to Rey, who takes on the name Skywalker at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. We’ll have to wait until the comic hits shelves May 2020.

See the cover for Star Wars #6 below.