A new Star Wars novel has finally revealed the entirety of the “Chosen One” prophecy, pulling back the curtain on something fans have been wondering about for decades. The answer lies in the pages of author Claudia Gray‘s new novel Master & Apprentice, the first canonical novel to take place before the events of The Phantom Menace. Read the full text of the Star Wars Chosen One prophecy below.



ScreenRant combed through Gray’s new book Master & Apprentice, which is available today, and found the answer that some Star Wars fans have been theorizing about and arguing over for years. The book, which reportedly touches on Qui-Gon Jinn’s obsession with ancient Jedi prophecies, features the full text of the Chosen One prophecy:

“A Chosen One shall come, born of no father, and through him will ultimate balance in the Force be restored.”

It’s easy to see how Qui-Gon would read that and later be convinced that he’d he found the Chosen One in the form of young Anakin Skywalker, a boy born of no father who grew up in slavery on a desert planet. Qui-Gon fought hard to get Anakin into Jedi training, and eventually he, Mace Windu, and Obi-Wan Kenobi were all convinced that Anakin would fulfill the prophecy.

After Hayden Christensen’s Anakin became Darth Vader, it seemed as if Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker might actually be the Chosen One. That possibility was certainly hinted at in a canonical episode of Star Wars Rebels a couple of years ago, but there’s never been official confirmation that Luke was the One. Fans have also wondered if Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa may have been the Chosen One, and now theories abound that Daisy Ridley’s Rey might actually fit the bill. In fact, just this morning we published a theory about how Rey might be a descendant of Emperor Palpatine – or at least a creation of his in the same way that Anakin was theoretically “created” by Palpatine manipulating the Force in order to impregnate his mother on Tatooine.

If the Chosen One ends up being a woman, that would be reminiscent of Game of Thrones, where another prophecy appears to indicate that the savior of Westeros is a man – only for one character to reveal late in the series that the translation of the prophecy isn’t gender-specific after all. Perhaps a similar thing is happening here: even though the Chosen One prophecy specifically says “through him,” maybe there’s a little bit of room for interpretation? Or here’s an insane theory: maybe Palpatine himself is somehow the Chosen One, because if balance is restored to the Force, it would all theoretically trickle down from him.