Star Wars Celebration is returning, slightly earlier than expected. While we’ll still have to wait a whole year for the Star Wars fan festival to return to Anaheim, California, Star Wars Celebration 2022 has moved up its dates, from August 2022 to May 2022.

Like many other events last year, Star Wars Celebration canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Lucasfilm is taking extra caution with the annual event, choosing to hold the next one in 2022. But with vaccines steadily rolling out and things starting to look up, Star Wars Celebration is making the unusual choice and moving up its dates, from August 18-21, 2022, to May 26-29, 2022.

“We can’t wait to welcome fans back safely,” Star Wars Celebration 2022 said to fans in an announcement on StarWars.com. “We look forward to seeing everyone May 26-29, 2022, at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim!”

Per the announcement, current ticket holders that wish to keep their existing tickets will have their order automatically transferred to the new event dates and will receive a new confirmation email in the coming months. If fans want to keep their tickets, no further action is required on their part.

Meanwhile, if a ticket holder wishes to request a refund for their 2022 ticket order, they can do so by visiting StarWarsCelebration.com. Ticket refunds requests must be submitted before June 11, 2021. All ticket holders will receive an email with detailed instructions on how to submit a refund request, if they choose to do so.

Star Wars Celebration has become the event where Lucasfilm announces its next big projects and holds major world premieres, in addition to being the place where new merchandise, art, and goodies are debuted every year. The Star Wars universe has been thriving on the small screen, with the Disney+ flagship show The Mandalorian joined by a slew of new shows and spin-offs including Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, Andor, and more. However, next year’s event could see big reveals about upcoming film projects, like the announced Rogue Squadron. Since the pandemic, Disney and Lucasfilm have taken to announcing their major Star Wars projects at the Disney investor day presentations, which — let’s face it — is not as fun as the fan-centric Star Wars Celebration.