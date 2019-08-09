When The Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service, Disney+, debuts this November, subscribers will be able to access an entire Star Wars section of that service and watch all sorts of Star Wars content (including The Mandalorian) until their hearts are content. But for those who still prefer physical media, a new Star Wars Blu-ray rerelease is coming next month where fans will be able to purchase every live-action Star Wars film so far – and they all come with a digital copy, too. Check out the new cover art for the rereleases below.

For those who can’t wait the extra two months for Disney+ to launch, or maybe if you’d just rather not rely on the ephemeral nature of streaming services, Disney’s looking to take some more of your money with a new Star Wars Blu-ray rerelease.

JediNews points us to Blu-ray.com, where individual pages have popped up for every major Star Wars movie that’s been made thus far. The entries in the original trilogy have been accessible individually on Blu-ray in the past, but you’d often have to buy a Steelbook or limited edition version to get them outside of a box set. Now the entire saga (plus the two Star Wars Story films, Rogue One and Solo) will be available with new cover art that’s consistent across the entire spectrum – although it’s unclear whether these editions will feature any new content or anything else that makes them noticeably different from previous Blu-ray versions.

Check out the new Blu-ray cover art, which looks reminiscent of the old VHS covers:

JediNews also compiled the direct links for each movie to its Blu-ray.com page, so you can preorder the titles from there if you’re interested.

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

The Force Awakens

The Last Jedi

Rogue One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Lastly, it’s worth noting that if you’re a proponent of physical media and you’ve graduated to 4K discs, it’s probably worth skipping this Blu-ray rerelease altogether, because rumor has it Disney is going to rerelease all of the Star Wars films again on 4K sometime in 2020 – likely after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has landed on home video, so the entire set will be complete.