In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Star Wars: The High Republic interviews and updates

Star Wars Battlefront II – The Age of Rebellion update

Clone Wars Declassified: five highlights from “A Distant Echo”

Talking Bay 94: A Star Wars Podcast interviews Dennis Muren, Jake Lunt Davies

J.J. Lendl’s Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy lithograph art prints

The Mandalorian – The Art and the Imagery Collector’s Edition Book coming!

And more!

Star Wars: The High Republic

Star Wars: The High Republic, previously referred to as “Project Luminous”, is a new Star Wars publishing initiative that will feature interconnected stories told through multiple voices in novels, children’s books, and comics from a variety of publishers including Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, IDW Publishing, and Marvel. Set in an era when the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order are at their zenith, about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: The High Republic may very well serve as an incubator for future Star Wars films and streaming series.

Our own Peter Sciretta attended the Project Luminous event held at Walt Disney Studios, so be sure to check out his coverage. Then, head on over to StarWars.com for a must-read interview with the talented group of writers — including Cavan Scott, Claudia Gray, Charles Soule, Daniel José Older, and Justina Ireland — behind the new publishing program. Here’s a preview:

Daniel José Older: Usually when you’re doing a Star Wars thing, you’re going to have in your head, “Okay, I’m kind of playing in someone else’s sandbox.” There’s a certain respect and there’s an understanding that there’s stuff you’re not going to get to do that you want to do. That’s still true, but now I feel like we’re actually creating the sandbox to another level. It’s a very different experience. We understand our parameters, and now we’re going to establish what we can and can’t get away with within those parameters. Which is a totally difference experience. It’s awesome.

Star Wars Battlefront II – The Age of Rebellion

On February 26, the latest update for Star Wars Battlefront II, The Age of Rebellion, was released, providing players with a great selection of new content, including seven Age of Rebellion Co-Op locations, two new Reinforcements in the form of the Ewok Hunter and ISB Agent, four new Blasters, 4 Capital Ships for Co-Op, Hero improvements, AI upgrades, and two new Heroes Vs. Villains maps. To learn more about the update, read the latest community transmission and check out the trailer below:

In other video game news, Kotaku is reporting that Electronic Arts canceled a planned spinoff of the popular Battlefront series with open-world elements, code-named Viking:

“EA Vancouver spent some time designing ideas and prototypes for Viking, and Criterion came aboard soon afterward. That was when the problems started. Although Criterion was, on paper, the lead studio, the logistical challenges of cross-country game development made that a difficult proposition. As one person involved with the game said, “too many cooks” was a running theme. Criterion leads had an ambitious vision for the game, aiming to put a strong focus on story and characters.”

Also, the team at Games Radar reported on a new Star Wars game called Project Maverick that may be coming to the Playstation Network Store. The title and preliminary artwork were discovered by @psnrelease on Twitter; a data mining bot that reports on the latest arrivals to the online PlayStation Store.

“Could this be the rumoured “smaller, more unusual project” at EA Motive described by a recent report from Kotaku earlier this year? Or might it be a potential Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order DLC that fans of Respawn’s action-RPG have been clamouring for? For its part, Respawn has said there are “no plans” for DLC. Other theories include another entry in the Star Wars pinball universe or a virtual reality project similar to Criterion’s Rogue One X-Wing experience from 2016. We already know that a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is in the works, but it’s far too early for a leak of that game, which has presumably just entered full production.”

Clone Wars Declassified

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back for its final season on Disney+, which means Clone Wars Declassified is back too. Head over to StarWars.com for a look at the biggest moments and surprises from the second episode of season seven, “A Distance Echo.” Here’s a preview:

Padmé cuts to Anakin’s core in a way no one else can, seeing through him more adeptly than even Obi-Wan could. And with Amidala’s firm hand, she’s able to draw out what’s troubling her secret husband as he watches his friend Rex struggle with his own attachments to Echo. Extra points for Obi-Wan’s sassy quip, “I hope you at least told Padmé I said hello.” Maybe the Master knows more than he’s letting on about his apprentice’s personal life?

There’s also a detailed episode guide, which includes a behind-the-scenes featurette with executive producer Dave Filoni, cast, and crew as they discuss the liaison between Padmé and Anakin Skwalker.

Talking Bay 94 Interviews Dennis Muren, Jake Lunt Davies

Solely devoted to interviews with the cast, crew, and creators from that galaxy far, far away, the Talking Bay 94 podcast offers never-before-heard stories from background aliens to some of the biggest stars in the universe.

This week, join host Brandon Wainerdi as he sits down with special effects legend and nine-time Academy Award winner Dennis Muren. Get ready for an awesome deep-dive on Muren’s incredible career, from the space battles of Star Wars, the mine car chase from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Willow‘s morphing sequence, and the liquid metal insanity of Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Also, be sure to check out Brandon’s chat with creature concept designer Jake Lunt Davies, who helped design BB-8 and the Luggabeast in The Force Awakens, the Porgs and Thala Sirens in The Last Jedi, and D-O and the Aki Aki for The Rise of Skywalker. Also, stay until the very end to hear a cool story about how Snaggletooth made his way into Episode IX!

The Amazing History of Star Wars on Home Video

From the Kenner Movie Viewer to Laserdisc to 4K Macklunkey on Disney +, as long as there’s a way to watch movies at home, Star Wars has been there! Join Blast Points Podcast hosts Jason Gibner and Gabe Bott as they take a look back at the fascinating history of Star Wars on home video! Just about every major release is covered as the saga moves from super 8 to VHS to DVD, Blu Ray, and beyond!

After you listen to Episode 208 – The Amazing History of Star Wars on Home Video, check out StarWars.com for a look back at the ’80s and ’90s Star Wars home video box art and packaging! You can also join the Blast Points Army by supporting the podcast on Patreon, where they have exclusive review episodes of The Mandalorian and the latest season of The Clone Wars, as well as feature-length audio commentaries and lots of other cool stuff.

Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy Poster Art

J.J. Lendl’s unique artwork injects vintage sensibilities into contemporary pop-culture subjects. Check out his awesome poster-style Star Wars: The Sequel Trilogy lithograph art prints, which are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $44.99 each. The vintage-style, unframed prints measure 24-inches tall x 16-inches wide and include a certificate of authenticity. Grab ’em quick, because each print – The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker – is part of a hand-numbered limited edition of only 250 pieces. You can check out the rest of Lendl’s art here.

The Mandalorian – The Art and the Imagery

According to Amazon, fans of The Mandalorian are getting an awesome gift on May 5, the day after “Star Wars Day.” A deluxe collector’s edition hardcover book focusing on the Disney+ streaming series, The Mandalorian – The Art and the Imagery will bring fans up close and personal with the cast, crew, and making of the first live-action Star Wars TV series, featuring concept art from Doug Chiang, Christian Alzmann, Ryan Church, and more! You can pre-order the book now at Amazon for $19.99.

On the topic of books, StarWars.com has a look at five things learned from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary, including what happened to bounty huntin’ pal, Dengar:

“Hanging out in the lair of the ne’er-do-wells known as the Thieves’ Quarter in Kijimi City is a bounty hunter with many cybernetic parts. An old Corellian hunter with an affinity for Imperial-era stormtrooper armor, using the alias Rothgar Deng. Like how Dr. Evazan and Ponda Baba were hinted at but never mentioned outright in the Rogue One: The Ultimate Visual Guide, we get hints here of someone we ought to know. But I can’t seem to place a name to this now-hideous monstrosity of low-budget-augmentation who we might have seen during the Clone Wars and chasing the Millennium Falcon after Hoth. Deng it!”

Also, in case you missed it, Marvel announced a five-issue comic adaptation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, penned by Jody Houser (Star Wars: Tie Fighter) with art by Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren). The premiere issue in this limited series will be hitting comic shops in June.

The Mandalorian Cosbaby Figures Revealed

Our Friends over at Bleeding Cool have a great preview of the first Mandalorian-inspired products from Hot Toys’ Cosbaby line, including the Mandalorian, the Child aka “Baby Yoda,” and the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. Do the magic hand thing and check out all the cuteness here.

Additionally, Sideshow Collectibles has some amazing new pieces for the Mando in your tribe, including The Mandalorian Sixth Scale Collectible Figure and the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Sixth Scale Collectible Figure. After figures for The Mandalorian sixth scale line include a bad-ass Death Trooper, Remnant Stormtrooper, and Incinerator Stormtrooper.

Speaking of kick-ass collectibles, check out this pediatrician’s office spotted on Twitter, featuring a beautiful display of vintage Kenner Star Wars action figures, playsets, and vehicles!

EV’s pediatrician has my business for life and it has 0 to do with any of his actual medical skills? pic.twitter.com/tYtLo91vVF — That’s no moon, it’s a Thomas (@thomasLharper) February 21, 2020

Alone: Stormtrooper on the Run

Shot in 2015 but just now released, Alone: Stormtrooper on the Run is a Star Wars fan film that picks up shortly after the events of Return of the Jedi, s the Rebels and Ewoks are nursing their hangovers from celebrating the destruction of the Death Star II. The six-minute not-for-profit short follows a single, solitary Stormtrooper who’s trapped on the Forest Moon of Endor all alone.

This month on The Star Wars Show

And finally, on the latest episode of The Star Wars Show, Anthony Carboni visits New York Toy Fair to check out all the new merchandise from The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Kristin Baver sheds light on Star Wars: The High Republic. Plus, Detective Maclunkey is on the case, determined to get to the bottom of what happened to poor Greedo.