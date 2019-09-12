In this edition of Star Wars Bits:

Hayden Christensen and Ian McDiarmid visited Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, proving that even though they played characters who went to the Dark Side in the Star Wars films, they’re both good dudes in the real world. Apparently John Rhys-Davies was there, too! (Photo courtesy of KUTV.)

StarWars.com shared an early preview of Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Supreme Leader Snoke #1, which sees the evil First Order leader taking his protege to Dagobah, where Kylo Ren encounters a vision of Luke Skywalker. The issue arrives on shelves September 11, 2019.

Firebox is selling two types of Stormtrooper-themed beer (via Geekologie): a Galactic Pale Ale and a Lightspeed pilsner. Maybe this has something to do with why those characters always seem to have such terrible aim? Unfortunately, the UK-based company can’t legally ship these to U.S. customers – bummer.

Filmmaker/actor Bryce Dallas Howard explains what it was like to direct an episode of the new Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Other people to direct episodes of the first season include Taika Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, Dave Filoni, and Deborah Chow.

Insight Editions has announced two new mini books (2.5 x 3.5 inch trim) which are both available for pre-order now and arriving on October 8, 2019. Both seem like they might be nice stocking stuffers for that Star Wars fan in your life who hasn’t already pre-ordered them.

Here’s one for video game fans: StarWars.com recently announced that Lucasfilm is teaming with game developer Aspyr to release Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast on both the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch. The game will be available for the new consoles on September 24, 2019, and it will soon be followed by its sequel, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, which is coming sometime in early 2020.

And finally, IGN has a small preview of The Art of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the newly-announced art book devoted to the art of the upcoming game. A Limited Edition will set you back $79.99, while the standard edition costs $39.99. Both versions arrive on November 20, 2019. Head over to IGN to see a couple more images from the book.